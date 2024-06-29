United States

Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck near Watertown, Jefferson County, New York. The tremor was felt by several people in nearby towns and cities.

earthquake spot
Red mark indicates earthquake spot. Photo: Google
info_icon

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck near Watertown, Jefferson County, New York late Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at 11:45 PM local time on June 28, 2024.

 The depth was 6.2 miles. Shallow earthquakes are typically felt more strongly at the surface compared to deeper quakes.

Representative image - null
New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm

BY Outlook International Desk

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake may be revised as seismologists review data and refine their calculations. The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also recorded the quake as a magnitude 3.4.

watertown ny earthquake map
Earthquake map Photo: Volcano discovery
info_icon

The tremor was felt in several nearby towns and cities, including Salisbury Mills (population 220) located 10 miles from the epicenter, Richland (population 5,700) 19 miles away, Chonaquen (population 17,800) 23 miles away, and Watertown (population 26,800) 26 miles away, where residents experienced very weak shaking.

Further afield, in Fulton (population 11,600, 30 miles away), Kingston (population 114,200, 33 miles away), Cicero (population 31,600, 42 miles away), and Syracuse (population 144,100, 50 miles away), the earthquake was likely not felt.

No significant damage or injuries related to the earthquake have been reported as of now. Local residents are advised to stay informed through official channels as updates become available.

Aryan Anand faces deportation over scholarship fraud scandal after being exposed on Reddit. - Lehighu/ Facebook
Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, 5 Soldiers Swept Away In Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  2. NEET-UG Row: MK Stalin Pens Letter To PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi; Urges 8 Other Chief Ministers To Skip Medical Entrance Exam
  3. Ladakh: 5 Army Soldiers Swept Away In Flash Floods Near LAC
  4. Congress Veteran Leader D Srinivas Passes Away At 76
  5. ‘Opposition Should Resign’: Tejashwi Yadav Chides Modi, Nitish After 5 Bridges Collapse Within 11 Days In Bihar
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Yash Hails Prabhas Starrer; Calls It 'Visually Stunning Spectacle'
  2. Vashu Bhagnani Owes Rs 33 Lakh To Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj' Director? Here's What We Know
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours; Says 'We Won't Shy...'
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  5. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Will Rain Halt Match? Check Barbados Weather Updates
  2. T20 World Cup Close To Becoming Most Important ICC Event, Player Survey Shows
  3. COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Colombia Beat Costa Rica To Strom Into Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Colombia 3-0 Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Los Cafeteros Advance To Quarter-Finals
  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Who Says What Ahead Of Title Clash
World News
  1. Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown
  2. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  3. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  4. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  5. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
Latest Stories
  1. BLACKPINK's Lisa Encourages Diversity, Internet Praises The ‘Rockstar’ For Inclusive Casting And Fair Pay | Music Video Out Now
  2. No More Plant-Based Burgers At McDonald’s, Customers Want Meat Only
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: Kejriwal Likely To Be Produced Before Court, 5 Soldiers Swept Away In Flashfloods Along LAC In Ladakh
  5. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  6. NTA Announces Fresh Dates For UGC-NET, NCET Amid Row Over Examination Irregularities
  7. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup 2024: All The Winners From Previous Editions
  8. Delhi Rains: 2 Children Dead, Body Of 3 Workers Pulled From Rubble; Over 300 Waterlogging Complaints | Details Inside