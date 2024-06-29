Shallow Earthquake Hits New York’s Watertown

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck near Watertown, Jefferson County, New York late Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at 11:45 PM local time on June 28, 2024.
The depth was 6.2 miles. Shallow earthquakes are typically felt more strongly at the surface compared to deeper quakes.
The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake may be revised as seismologists review data and refine their calculations. The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology (IRIS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also recorded the quake as a magnitude 3.4.
The tremor was felt in several nearby towns and cities, including Salisbury Mills (population 220) located 10 miles from the epicenter, Richland (population 5,700) 19 miles away, Chonaquen (population 17,800) 23 miles away, and Watertown (population 26,800) 26 miles away, where residents experienced very weak shaking.
Further afield, in Fulton (population 11,600, 30 miles away), Kingston (population 114,200, 33 miles away), Cicero (population 31,600, 42 miles away), and Syracuse (population 144,100, 50 miles away), the earthquake was likely not felt.
No significant damage or injuries related to the earthquake have been reported as of now. Local residents are advised to stay informed through official channels as updates become available.