Indian Navy Inducts INS Mahe, First Of Its New Mahe-Class ASW Shallow Water Craft

The Indian Navy on Monday formally inducted INS Mahe, the inaugural vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, giving a substantial boost to its coastal combat capabilities.
At the commissioning ceremony, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presided as the chief guest, marking the entry of what the Navy described as a new generation of indigenous, shallow-water warships which are sleek, fast, and unmistakably Indian.
Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe stands as a significant milestone in the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval engineering. Despite its compact frame, the ship has been designed for high performance in near-shore operations, combining agility, accuracy, and long endurance, qualities the Navy considers essential for dominance in the littorals.
According to the Navy, the vessel pairs firepower, stealth, and swift maneuverability, enabling it to track and engage submarines, safeguard coastal waters, and protect key maritime approaches. The ship comes armed with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets and was handed over to the Navy on October 23.
The induction of Mahe, the Navy noted, signifies the arrival of a “new generation” of home-grown shallow-water combatants. The service also highlighted the ship’s high degree of indigenous manufacturing: “With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.”
INS Mahe derives its name from the historic coastal enclave of Mahe on the Malabar coast. Its crest displays the ‘Urumi’, the flexible, whip-like sword associated with Kalarippayattu, representing agility, precision, and lethal grace, traits mirrored in the ship’s operational philosophy.
With PTI inputs