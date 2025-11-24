Indian Navy Inducts INS Mahe, First Of Its New Mahe-Class ASW Shallow Water Craft

Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe stands as a significant milestone in the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval engineering.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Navy Inducts INS Mahe, First Of Its New Mahe-Class ASW Shallow Water Craft
INS Mahe Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Indian Navy on Monday formally inducted INS Mahe, the inaugural vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.

  • At the commissioning ceremony, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presided as the chief guest.

  • Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe stands as a significant milestone in the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval engineering.

The Indian Navy on Monday formally inducted INS Mahe, the inaugural vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, giving a substantial boost to its coastal combat capabilities.

At the commissioning ceremony, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presided as the chief guest, marking the entry of what the Navy described as a new generation of indigenous, shallow-water warships which are sleek, fast, and unmistakably Indian.

Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe stands as a significant milestone in the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat push in naval engineering. Despite its compact frame, the ship has been designed for high performance in near-shore operations, combining agility, accuracy, and long endurance, qualities the Navy considers essential for dominance in the littorals.

The firings come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. - Indian Navy
Indian Navy Showcases Firepower In Arabian Sea, Says ‘Ready, Anytime, Anywhere’

BY Outlook News Desk

According to the Navy, the vessel pairs firepower, stealth, and swift maneuverability, enabling it to track and engage submarines, safeguard coastal waters, and protect key maritime approaches. The ship comes armed with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets and was handed over to the Navy on October 23.

Related Content
Related Content

The induction of Mahe, the Navy noted, signifies the arrival of a “new generation” of home-grown shallow-water combatants. The service also highlighted the ship’s high degree of indigenous manufacturing: “With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the Mahe-class showcases India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.”

INS Mahe derives its name from the historic coastal enclave of Mahe on the Malabar coast. Its crest displays the ‘Urumi’, the flexible, whip-like sword associated with Kalarippayattu, representing agility, precision, and lethal grace, traits mirrored in the ship’s operational philosophy.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND Lose 7 Wickets For 25 Runs, Marco Jansen Gets 4| IND 141/7, SA 489

  2. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  5. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

  5. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  6. Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

  7. Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

  8. Hyderabad Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Denial