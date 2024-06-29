An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit the coast of Peru on Saturday which makes it the second one over the last two days.
In a post on X, National Center for Seismology notified about the details of the earthquake.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred on June 29 around 12:35 pm and the exact location of the epicentre was Lat: 16.13 S, Long: 74.59 W, Depth: 60 Km and it is located near Coast of Peru.
A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities said that there were no reports of casualties.
The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36 am (0536 GMT). The epicentre was located in the Pacific Ocean, some 5 miles (8 kilometres) west of the district of Atiquipa, in the province of Caravelí. That is some 380 miles south of the capital, Lima, near the borders with Chile and Bolivia. The depth was 17 miles (28 kilometres).
Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, as the country is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire.”