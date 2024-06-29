International

Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred on June 29 around 12:35 pm and the exact location of the epicentre was Lat: 16.13 S, Long: 74.59 W, Depth: 60 Km and it is located near Coast of Peru.

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Peru, Tremors Felt In Southern Ecuador
An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit the coast of Peru on Saturday which makes it the second one over the last two days.

In a post on X, National Center for Seismology notified about the details of the earthquake.

Shallow Earthquake Hits New York's Watertown

BY Outlook International Desk

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the southern coast of Peru early Friday. Authorities said that there were no reports of casualties.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at 12:36 am (0536 GMT). The epicentre was located in the Pacific Ocean, some 5 miles (8 kilometres) west of the district of Atiquipa, in the province of Caravelí. That is some 380 miles south of the capital, Lima, near the borders with Chile and Bolivia. The depth was 17 miles (28 kilometres).

Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 5 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries
Japan: Fresh Earthquake In Ishikawa Collapses 5 Houses Damaged In Deadly Jan 1 Quake; No Injuries

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, as the country is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire.”

