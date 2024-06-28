Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru

An earthquake measuring Magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale hit the coast of Peru on Friday, June 29.
United States Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at 7.2 on the richer scale. There were no immediate details on damage to life or property.
The epicentre of the earthquake, as per USGS, was eight kilometres West of Peru's Atiquipa and 28 kilometres in depth.
The Bureau of Meteorology in Australia said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the Magnitude 7.0 earthquake near the Coast of Peru.
On June 16 also, 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru but there was no threat of tsunami. The Geophysical Institute of Peru said the quake was centered in the Pacific at a depth of 25 kilometers (16 miles) off the coast of Arequipa department.
Peru is hit by hundreds of detectable earthquakes every year.
The US Geological Survey put the magnitude 6.0 and said the epicenter of the quake was 19.9 kilometers deep.
The event was perceived as being "between moderate and strong by the population," the official report cited by phys.org added.
Peru, with a population of around 33 million, falls on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area of intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas.