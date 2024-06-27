United States

New Jersey Man Struck By Lightning While Protecting Others From Storm

A man died after being struck by lightning at Seaside Park Beach, New Jersey, while trying to warn others about an incoming storm.

Representative image
info_icon

An incident occurred at Seaside Park Beach on Sunday when a man was struck by lightning while attempting to warn other beachgoers of an incoming storm. 

The man, identified as Patrick Dispoto (59), was at the beach with his girlfriend, Ruth Fussell, when they noticed a storm approaching. According to Police Sgt. Andrew Casole, Dispoto returned to his truck with Fussell but decided to go back to the beach to alert others about the storm.

Fussell recounted to WABC, “He said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ I said, ‘You have no business going back.’ And he says, ‘I’m just going to warn these kids because the sky is going to open. I’m just going to warn these kids – one minute.’ I said, ‘No.’”

Despite Fussell's warnings, Dispoto went back. She called him three times without a response and waited about 15 minutes before going back to the beach, where she found him unconscious. Emergency responders performed CPR on Dispoto and transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Sgt. Casole confirmed that Dispoto died from an "accidental death caused by a lightning strike."

In response to this incident, Seaside Park has installed a lightning warning system. Seaside Park Borough Administrator Karen Kroon said that the Strike Guard Lightning Detection System, which was purchased in April for nearly $50,000, was installed on Wednesday. The system monitors cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within a 20-mile radius.

Kroon emphasised that the installation was not a direct response to Dispoto’s death but part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety. “The Borough made that investment because public safety is extremely important, and we want to do everything we can to alert our residents and visitors to imminent danger,” she said.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, Dispoto's death marks the third lightning-related fatality in the United States this year and the first in New Jersey since 2021, when a lifeguard was killed on a beach in South Seaside Park. Since 2006, New Jersey has experienced 16 lightning deaths, five of which occurred on beaches.

Fussell described Dispoto as a person who always sought to make others' lives easier. “So, his last act of heroism was his ultimate, and that’s my Patrick Dispoto,” she said.

Ice chunk debris that fell on Gomez's home. - X
Huge Ice Chunk Falls From Sky, New Jersey Family Nearly Escapes Disaster

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Not Hiked As Additional Cost': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Nandini Milk Price Increase
  2. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In RS
  3. ‘Emergency’ Chapter To Be Included In School Curriculum In Madhya Pradesh
  4. J P Nadda Appointed Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha
  5. PM Modi Introduces His Council Of Ministers In Rajya Sabha
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Trailer: Gear Up For The Animated Series On The Iconic Superhero
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's How 'Kalki 2898 AD's Futuristic Bujji Was Made By Engineers And Not CGI
  3. Varun Dhawan Gives An Intense Look In His Rugged Avatar In The New Poster Of Atlee's 'Baby John' - Check Post Inside
  4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Questions Institution Of Marriage After Reuniting With Wife Aaliyah: Love Starts Diminishing
  5. Horizon: An American Saga': Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner Charm The Audiences At The Los Angeles Premiere
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Stun Portugal To Seal Last 16 Euro Spot; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  2. ECU 3-1 JAM, Copa America 2024: Ecuador End Eight-Year Big Win Drought With Dominant Victory
  3. Sri Lanka Under-19 Tour Of England: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming, Squad Details
  4. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, One-Off Test Preview: Debutants To Shine As India Women Face South Africa
World News
  1. Woman In Freak UK Accident That Killed Indian-Origin Schoolgirl Suffered Epileptic Fit
  2. Congo: Fresh Strain Of Mpox Causes Miscarriages, Kills Children | What Do We Know So Far
  3. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  4. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  5. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Kejriwal In CBI Custody: Bhagavad Gita, Home-Cooked Food Allowed; Can Meet Wife Sunita And Lawyers Everyday
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Boxer Neeraj Goyat Becomes First Contestant To Be Evicted After Nominations
  6. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  7. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Stun Portugal To Seal Last 16 Euro Spot; South Africa Book Place In T20 World Cup Final
  8. Breaking News LIVE: LK Advani Discharged From Delhi AIIMS; PM Modi Introduces Council Of Ministers In RS