Pittsburgh Bridge Shut Due To Loose Barges On Ohio River

Late on Friday night, chaos ensued along the Ohio River in Pittsburgh as 26 barges, the majority loaded with dry cargo, broke free from their moorings, causing extensive damage to Peggy's Harbour, a family-owned marina.
The mishap prompted the closure of two vital Pittsburgh-area bridges spanning approximately 2.5 miles. The McKees Rocks Bridge and the West End Bridge were shut down as a precautionary measure to prevent potential collisions with bridge substructures, according to authorities.
McKees Rocks police, emphasising safety concerns, expressed uncertainty about the trajectory of the rogue barges, stating, "They may or may not come into contact with substructure, but we are not willing to take the risk."
While the city confirmed that none of the loose barges were carrying hazardous materials, the majority were laden with dry cargo, including coal. Of the 26 barges that broke free, 11 were secured against the river bank by Brunot Island with the assistance of a tugboat. However, 14 barges continued downstream, and six reportedly went over the Emsworth Dam.
Although there have been no reports of injuries, Peggy's Harbour sustained damage, the extent of which remains unclear. The marina, nestled on the Ohio River, suffered the brunt of the chaos caused by the runaway barges.
The barges are reportedly owned or operated by the Campbell Transportation Company, situated downstream from the West End Bridge, as per Pittsburgh officials.
In response to the incident, the Coast Guard, Pennsylvania State Police, and local first responders have been mobilised. Authorities are working diligently to assess the situation and ensure public safety.
The closure of the affected bridges will persist until authorities deem it safe to reopen them. This incident follows closely on the heels of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which occurred just two weeks prior when a cargo vessel struck the structure, resulting in six fatalities and widespread disruption to commuters and workers alike.