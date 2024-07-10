NYC Heatwave: So Hot, Even A Bridge Couldn't Handle It

The Third Avenue Bridge, an important link between Manhattan and the Bronx, faced a temporary closure Monday due to a mechanical problem. The issue occurred when machinery on the bridge overheated, causing it to get stuck while opening.
Emergency responders, including FDNY marine units, rushed to the scene to assist. They used water to cool down the overheated equipment, aiming to resolve the situation quickly.
According to FDNY officials, the bridge got stuck in an open position on the Bronx side at approximately 2:45 pm. The New York City Department of Transportation explained that the problem arose due to the heat expanding the steel components of the bridge.
As a safety precaution, all lanes of the swing bridge were closed in both directions between Manhattan and the Bronx while crews worked diligently to fix the issue. Fortunately, their efforts paid off, and by 6:30 pm, the bridge reopened to traffic in both directions.
No injuries were reported.