NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records

A heatwave is expected to break hundreds of new temperature records across the Western and Eastern US in the coming week, affecting millions of Americans. The National Weather Service has issued dangerous heat warnings.

Death Valley National Park Photo: X
As an oppressive heatwave grips the nation, hundreds of new temperature records are expected to shatter across the Western and Eastern US in the coming week, affecting millions of Americans. Highs in the upper 90s to 110s are predicted from the West Coast to parts of the Great Basin.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued dangerous heat warnings persisting through early next week. "Intense, widespread dangerous heat will continue through early next week," the NWS stated. "All-time heat records may be possible in a few locations." By Wednesday, over 250 high and low temperature records could be set.Nearly 100 million people across over a dozen states are under heat advisories, with nearly 40 million in the contiguous US forecasted to experience temperatures exceeding 100 degrees over the next seven days.

This Fourth of July weekend saw a slew of daily temperature records broken. On Saturday, Death Valley reached a scorching 128 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 127 set on July 6, 2007. Las Vegas matched its record high of 115 degrees, while Kingman, Arizona, hit 109 degrees, surpassing its previous record of 108.

Extreme heat warnings are in effect across much of the West, particularly in California and Nevada, where the risk of heat-related illnesses is heightened. The NWS has warned that "intense, widespread, and long duration heat building in the West will be extremely dangerous and potentially deadly if not taken seriously."

Death Valley, the driest national park in the US, is under an excessive heat warning until late Wednesday evening, with temperatures expected to range between 122 to 129 degrees. Elsewhere in California, Owens Valley could see 111 degrees, and Barstow might hit 118. In Nevada, Las Vegas and Pahrump are also forecasted to reach 118 degrees.

The NWS has highlighted the danger of hot overnight temperatures, particularly in Las Vegas and Death Valley, where lows may not drop below 90 degrees for several days. This sustained heat could cause significant heat stress, especially for those without adequate cooling and hydration.

The heatwave is expected to expand into the Great Basin and Northern High Plains next week, potentially lasting into mid-July. Meanwhile, the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast are expected to see a gradual decrease in heat and humidity, though heat advisories remain in place from upstate New York down to the Alabama coast.

The combination of intense heat and dry, windy conditions is creating a critical risk of wildfires in parts of the upper Great Basin and the Four Corners region. California, in particular, faces severe wildfire challenges, with over 3,000 wildfires burning more than 150,000 acres so far in 2024, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Cal Fire spokesperson Nick Schuler noted the immense challenges faced by firefighters, including increased temperatures and difficult terrain. The Basin Fire, the largest active wildfire in the state, has burned over 14,000 acres in Fresno County and is 60% contained. Other significant fires include the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County, which has scorched over 12,000 acres, and the Thompson Fire in Butte County, which has burned nearly 4,000 acres and led to an emergency declaration by Governor Gavin Newsom.

