NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued dangerous heat warnings persisting through early next week. "Intense, widespread dangerous heat will continue through early next week," the NWS stated. "All-time heat records may be possible in a few locations." By Wednesday, over 250 high and low temperature records could be set.Nearly 100 million people across over a dozen states are under heat advisories, with nearly 40 million in the contiguous US forecasted to experience temperatures exceeding 100 degrees over the next seven days.