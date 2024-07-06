United States

Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured

A mass shooting occurred at a birthday pool party in Florence, Kentucky. The tragic incident left four people dead and three others critically injured.

Photo: X
A mass shooting in Florence, Kentucky, early Saturday morning has left four people dead and three others critically injured. The incident occurred at a birthday pool party on Ridgecrest Drive, with the tragic events unfolding just before 3 am.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Ridgecrest Drive where they discovered four deceased individuals and three others in critical condition. The injured victims were promptly transported to the ICU at UC Hospital.

The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, fled the scene before police arrived, initiating a wild chase. The pursuit ended on Dale Heimbrock Way when the suspect crashed into a ditch. Upon reaching the vehicle, officers found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Florence Church of God confirmed in a Facebook post that the shooting occurred during a birthday celebration after an intruder opened fire. Among the victims were a mother who was fatally shot and her daughter, who was wounded.

Police is still present in the area as the investigation continues. Authorities have confirmed that the three injured victims are in critical but stable condition as of now.

