On the Fourth of July, America celebrated its Independence Day. While it was a day of utmost joy for many Americans, it became a day of horror for some. A lot of people decided to celebrate the day by enjoying on the beaches. However, the celebration became tragedy for four people when a shark attacked them while swimming off the southern coast of Texas.
Texas Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy told KRGV in Weslaco, Texas, that four separate incidents, including two shark bites, were reported near South Padre Island.
One of the incidents involved a severe shark bite to the leg. A woman had a chunk bitten out of her leg.
The South Padre Island Police Department received the call around 11 am local time Thursday near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard. First responders from the South Padre Island police and fire departments provided on-scene treatment before transporting the victim to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.
A vide shared by a beachgoer on social media showed a shark swimming near the shore close to the attack site.
A second person was bitten, while another was grazed and a fourth was injured while fending off the shark, according to Dowdy. The second bite victim was also taken to Valley Regional Medical Center, and one of the victims was flown out for further treatment.
Initial reports mentioned four separate shark bites, but officials later clarified the incidents.
The shark has since moved to open waters, and there are no current plans to contain it, Dowdy stated. The South Padre Island Beach Patrol, along with the fire and police departments, patrolled the shoreline and used drones following the morning attack.
"Shark encounters of this nature are not common in Texas," officials said in a statement. "When shark bites occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks looking for food."
Authorities have advised beachgoers to be cautious if they see large schools of bait near the shore, as this can indicate a nearby predator. If a shark is spotted in the water, beachgoers should calmly exit and wait for the predatory wildlife to pass.