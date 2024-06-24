Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US

"Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," actor Tamayo Perry died on Sunday afternoon after a shark attacked him while he was surfing in Hawaii. The 49-year-old actor and lifeguard was attacked at Malaekahana Beach around 1:00 p.m. local time, according to Honolulu's emergency services.
Despite the quick response from emergency services, Perry was pronounced dead by paramedics after being brought to shore by jet ski. According to the reports, Perry suffered multiple shark bites and even had an arm and a leg missing.
Perry, who was also a lifeguard, played the role of one of the buccaneers in the 2011 "Pirates of the Caribbean" film, starring alongside Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, and Geoffrey Rush. He also appeared in popular television shows such as "Lost," "Hawaii Five-0," and "Blue Crush," as well as the film "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." He also featured in a Coca-Cola advertisement, showcasing his versatile talent in both film and commercials.
Which shark species attacked Tamayo Perry?
The species of the shark that attacked Tamayo Perry is not known but there are around 40 species found in the area including the Great White and Tiger Shark.
Which shark species mostly attack humans?
Sharks are often misidentified after attack. Among the more than 500 shark species, 10 species are most commonly liked to unprovoked attacks. These 10 species include: Bull, Great White, Tiger, Spinner, Blacktip, Requiem, Sand Tiger, Bronze Whaler, Hammerhead and Wobbegong. Out of these, Bull sharks, Great white sharks, and Tiger sharks can inflict severe injuries according to the International Shark Attack File.
How many shark attacks happened in the US in 2024?
As of June 24, 2024, there have been 11 shark attack bites in the United States. These attacks are distributed across several states, with Florida reporting four, Hawaii three, California one, and South Carolina one. Out of these incidents, one was provoked, and one was fatal. Hawaii has seen two fatal shark attacks this year, including the Tamayo Perry’s death as the most recent one.
How often do shark attacks happen in the US?
Globally, there were 69 unprovoked shark bites on humans in 2023, with 36 occurring in the United States. Florida led the count with 16 attacks, maintaining its trend as the state with the highest number of shark bites. Two of the U.S. attacks in 2023 were fatal, one in Hawaii and one in California. According to the International Shark Attack File report of the Florida Museum, there was a 12.2% decrease in shark bites in 2023 compared to the previous year.
Why do sharks attack?
Despite rising numbers of shark attacks, experts don't believe sharks are getting more aggressive. Director of the Florida Museum of Natural History Gavin Naylor believes these attacks are the results of a combination of factors including people in the warm water and so many people in the water at once.He says, "It causes a lot of fear, but the reality is you’re putting a lot of people in the water on a hot day with bait fish in the water."
Most of the attacks happen while the victim is surfing, waterboarding, swimming or wading. Snorkelers and free-drivers also fall prey to sharks.
How to prevent yourself from shark attacks?
To reduce the risk of shark attacks, experts advise the following precautions:
1. Swim with a buddy; avoid swimming alone.
2. Avoid swimming at dawn or dusk when visibility is low.
3. Steer clear of waters with fishing activity.
4. Do not wear shiny jewelry that might attract sharks.
5. Minimize splashing, as it can mimic the sound of struggling fish.