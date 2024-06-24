Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US

How often do shark attacks happen in the US?

Globally, there were 69 unprovoked shark bites on humans in 2023, with 36 occurring in the United States. Florida led the count with 16 attacks, maintaining its trend as the state with the highest number of shark bites. Two of the U.S. attacks in 2023 were fatal, one in Hawaii and one in California. According to the International Shark Attack File report of the Florida Museum, there was a 12.2% decrease in shark bites in 2023 compared to the previous year.