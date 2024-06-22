United States

Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React

Taylor Wily passed away at the age of 56 on June 20, 2024. He was known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in the TV reboot of "Hawaii Five-0" and his historic appearance in UFC 1.

X
Taylor Wily passed away on June 20 at the age of 56. Photo: X
info_icon

Taylor Wily, a pioneer in mixed martial arts and a beloved actor, passed away on June 20, 2024, at the age of 56. He was known for his memorable role as Kamekona Tupuola in the TV reboot of "Hawaii Five-0" and his historic appearance in UFC 1. Wily left an indelible mark on both the sports and entertainment worlds.

Wily’s death was confirmed by Peter M. Lenkov, the executive producer of "Hawaii Five-0." Lenkov expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, reminiscing about their first meeting and the strong bond they formed over the years. “T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”

The cause of death has not been made public. Wily is survived by his wife Halona and their two children.

Born and raised in Laie, Hawaii, Wily was recruited into the Azumazeki stable of sumo in 1987, wrestling under the name Takamikuni. He quickly made history by becoming the first foreign-born wrestler to win the championship in the sport’s makushita division. Despite his early success, Wily retired from sumo due to knee issues.

Wily’s sports career took a pivotal turn when he appeared in the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship event in 1993. Competing as Teila Tuli, he faced Dutch kickboxer Gerard Gordeau in a bout famously remembered as a "David vs. Goliath" matchup. Though he lost by technical knockout, his participation cemented his legacy as a pioneer in mixed martial arts.

While following his fighting career, Wily gradually transitioned into acting. His role as Kamekona Tupuola in "Hawaii Five-0" endeared him to fans, who appreciated his portrayal of the lovable shrimp truck owner and informant. Wily also appeared in the comedy film, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", and an episode of "The Amazing Race."

Fans react to Taylor Wily's death

The news of Wily’s passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. UFC fans took to social media platform X to honor his contributions to the sport.

One fan shared on X: 'Teila Tuli—one half of the first TELEVISED UFC bout in history—has died aged 56. Prior to NHB, Tuli was a sumo wrestler. Regardless of the result Tuli was part of one of the most iconic moments in combat sports history.'

Another wrote: 'Teila Tuli, the first fighter to EVER step into the octagon in 1993, sadly passed away today at aged 56. A true pioneer of MMA,' another wrote.

'The first fighter to ever step inside the UFC octagon for the first ever fight. A pioneer of MMA. Rip Teila Tuli,' shared another fan on X.

Carmen Bidalot, a film industry veteran who knew Wily personally, expressed her sorrow on social media: “It was with sadness that I learned of the death of actor Teila Tuli also known as Taylor Wily. He played the unforgettable Kamekona in the American television series Hawaii Five-0. All my thoughts are with his family.”

Speaking with her sister Kendall, Kylie expressed frustration over the public's harsh comments. - null
Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Denies 'Work Ban' Claim Made By French Journalist Sebastien Farcis, Says Permit Under Review
  2. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Begins State Visit To India, To Meet PM Modi On June 22
  3. Key Contests And Shifting Dynamics: UP Assembly By-Polls On The Horizon
  4. CSIR NET 2024 Exam Postponed Due To 'Unavoidable, Logistic Issues', NTA To Announce New Dates
  5. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
Entertainment News
  1. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  2. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  3. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
  4. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  5. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
Sports News
  1. IND Vs BAN, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. ENG Vs SA, Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Highlights: South Africa Upset England By 7 Runs, Get Closer To Semis
  3. F1 Spanish GP 2024 Preview: Carlos Sainz Eyes Home Win, Max Verstappen Seeks To Relive Past Glory
  4. IND Vs BAN Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Police Chief Outlines Security Measures Amid Terrorism Threats
World News
  1. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
  4. Armenia Joins List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine; Israel Summons Envoy For 'Stern Reprimand'
  5. Summer Solstice 2024: Your Guide To The Longest Day Of The Year
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'