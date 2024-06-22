Wily’s death was confirmed by Peter M. Lenkov, the executive producer of "Hawaii Five-0." Lenkov expressed his heartbreak on Instagram, reminiscing about their first meeting and the strong bond they formed over the years. “T, as I told you many times, I fell in love with you at the first audition. You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular… on the show… and in my life. You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother.”