United States

Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado

A dog in Colorado Springs accidentally started a house fire by turning on a stove, igniting boxes placed on top.

Screengrab
The homeowner managed to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived. Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Authorities in Colorado Springs have released startling footage of a dog accidentally starting a house fire early in the morning on June 26. According to fire officials, the incident occurred on the 1600 block of Rushmore Drive after the canine managed to turn on the stove, igniting boxes placed on top.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded swiftly to a call from the homeowners, who reported the fire had been contained before their arrival at 4:43 am. Despite no visible fire upon arrival, crews discovered evidence of the blaze.

The homeowner, who extinguished the fire before the fire department’s arrival, was later treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital. Fortunately, there were no other injuries reported among the residents or their pets.

"After reviewing home security footage and speaking with the homeowners, we determined that their curious pup inadvertently activated the stove, which led to the ignition of the boxes," stated the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Video evidence shows the dog investigating the boxes atop the stove, inadvertently triggering the appliance. The homeowners were alerted to the rising temperatures by their Apple HomePod, allowing them to respond swiftly and prevent the fire from spreading further through their homes.

In response to this unusual incident, fire officials emphasized the importance of fire safety measures. "This serves as a reminder to ensure functioning smoke alarms are installed inside and outside sleeping areas and on every floor, keep combustibles away from stovetops and ovens, and be familiar with multiple exit routes in case of a fire," advised the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

