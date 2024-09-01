Princess Märtha Louise of Norway tied the knot with American self-professed shaman Durek Verrett on Saturday. The ceremony, held in the scenic town of Geiranger over three days of festivities, has significant personalities as guests.
The 52-year-old princess, the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, married the 49-year-old Verrett, who claims to be a sixth-generation shaman from California. The ceremony took place in a large white tent set against the backdrop of Geiranger's stunning fjord views, an iconic tourist destination in Norway.
The event was a star-studded affair, with Norwegian and US artists performing alongside a gospel choir and a Sámi singer, representing Norway's indigenous people. Norwegian TV personality Harald Rønneberg described the ceremony as “Hollywood meets Geiranger,” noting the blend of gospel and love that characterized the celebration. “We laughed, we clapped, and we were touched. It was absolutely beautiful,” Rønneberg told NRK.
The couple has made headlines for their unconventional choices and commercial endeavors. The exclusive rights to their wedding photos have been sold to the British magazine Hello!, and the film rights have been secured by Netflix. This decision has sparked controversy among Norwegian media, which argue that it undermines traditional practices surrounding royal events.
Despite the fanfare, the wedding was not without its critics. The couple's frequent clashes with the press and their controversial use of Märtha Louise's royal title for commercial purposes have drawn significant backlash. Earlier this year, the princess faced criticism for labeling gin bottles with her royal title ahead of the wedding, a move that defied King Harald's directive against using her status for profit. The label was subsequently changed.
Princess Märtha Louise, who has been vocal about her alternative beliefs, stepped down from her official royal duties in 2022 to focus on her personal ventures. She has claimed the ability to communicate with angels, while Verrett asserts he can connect with a range of spirits and uses a medallion to ward off spells and cure ailments.
The wedding was attended by King Harald and Queen Sonja, along with Swedish royalty, including Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, as well as Victoria’s brother, Prince Carl Philip, and his wife Princess Sofia. Notably, no other European royals were present at the ceremony.
This is Märtha Louise’s second marriage. She was previously married to Norwegian author Ari Behn, with whom she shares three daughters. In 2022, Princess Louise announced her engagement with Verrett. The couple will not receive a royal title or official duties following the marriage.