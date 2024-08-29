Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?

This summer, rapper and actor Ludacris made headlines in Alaska not just for his performances at the Alaska State Fair but for something a bit more unexpected—drinking water from a glacier. While visiting Knik Glacier during his stay for the fair, Ludacris decided to try something new: sipping fresh, cold meltwater straight from the glacier.
In a video shared on his social media, Ludacris, whose real name is Chris Bridges, explained that he'd never tasted "fresh glacial water" before. Wearing ice cleats and holding a water bottle, he knelt by a pool of blue water on the glacier, scooped some up, and took a sip. His reaction? A wide-eyed "Oh my God!" before the video cuts off.
The video quickly went viral, racking up over 9 million views on TikTok and more than 1.5 million likes on Instagram. But along with the views came a wave of concern from fans, worried that Ludacris had risked his health by drinking unfiltered water. Many commenters warned that the water could contain harmful bacteria or parasites, with one user joking on X (formerly Twitter), "Ludacris about to become the poster boy for Giardia treatment."
Responding to the outpouring of concern, Ludacris posted another video, assuring his fans that he felt great after drinking the water. He even described it as "the best tasting water" he'd ever had, claiming it made him feel "hydrated and rejuvenated."
So, is drinking water from a glacier really dangerous? According to experts, the answer is no. Martin Truffer, a glaciology professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, says that water from glaciers, especially surface meltwater, is extremely clean and poses little to no health risk. He compared it to drinking rainwater, noting that because the water is frozen before it melts, bacterial activity is very low.
While it's true that natural water sources in Alaska can sometimes carry risks like Giardia, these concerns mainly arise in areas where animals are present or where the water is downstream from biological activity. However, on the glacier itself, the water is generally safe to drink.
Ludacris' glacial adventure was part of a tour with Alaska Helicopter Tours, a company that regularly takes visitors to the Knik Glacier. Mike Neely, the general manager, mentioned that they often let guests drink glacial water, and no one has ever reported getting sick. "It’s kind of funny how much it’s blown up," Neely said of the rapper’s video. "I drink it every time I go out there, and as far as I can tell it’s OK."
Meanwhile, Ludacris assured his fans that he's doing just fine. "Listen man, I’m here," he said in his follow-up video. "I feel like Superman."