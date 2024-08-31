A new social media trend featuring tourists sprinting and jumping around Cambodia's Angkor Wat has sparked a heated debate over the balance between promoting tourism and preserving cultural heritage. The trend, called "Temple Run in Real Life," sees visitors recreating the actions of the popular mobile game Temple Run—which involves guiding an explorer through an obstacle course of ancient ruins and obstacles.
The trend has gained substantial traction on platforms like TikTok, with videos of tourists performing parkour-style stunts at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site garnering millions of views. While some praise these videos for boosting interest in Cambodia’s tourism sector, others warn that the trend could have damaging effects on the historical site.
Angkor Wat, part of the larger Angkor archaeological complex, is renowned for its extensive history and architectural marvels, dating back to the Khmer Empire. The site's intricate temples and ruins are not only a symbol of Cambodian heritage but also a key component of the country's tourism industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.
A UNESCO spokesperson highlighted the dual-edged nature of such social media phenomena. “Social media trends can indeed help promote a destination and boost tourism,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “However, they can also exacerbate issues of overtourism and reduce the authentic travel experience. This trend might lead to an increased volume of visitors congregating in specific areas, potentially impacting the site’s sustainability and the cultural engagement of visitors.”
Conservationists and experts have voiced concerns about the potential damage to Angkor Wat's physical and cultural integrity. Simon Warrack, a conservation consultant, emphasized the risks of such activities. “The physical damage to the stones is a real concern, but equally troubling is the potential erosion of the site's spiritual and cultural significance,” Warrack told Bloomberg.
Alison Carter, an archaeology professor specializing in Southeast Asia, said that Angkor Wat and other temples are integral to living Cambodian heritage. “If you wouldn’t perform such stunts in a place of worship like a church or mosque, it should be avoided at Angkor Wat,” she said.
Andy Brouwer, a film producer and regional consultant, expressed concerns about safety. “Allowing people to run and jump through ancient temples is a disaster waiting to happen,” Brouwer said.
Despite these concerns, some view the trend as a positive development for Cambodia’s tourism sector. According to supporters, the videos showcase the beauty of Angkor Wat and encourage travel to Cambodia, a country still recovering from the significant downturn in tourist numbers due to COVID-19.