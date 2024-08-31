United States

What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat

Tourists at Cambodia’s Angkor Wat have been causing controversy after filming themselves running around the heritage site as part of a TikTok trend.

Temple Run
Temple Run Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

A new social media trend featuring tourists sprinting and jumping around Cambodia's Angkor Wat has sparked a heated debate over the balance between promoting tourism and preserving cultural heritage. The trend, called "Temple Run in Real Life," sees visitors recreating the actions of the popular mobile game Temple Run—which involves guiding an explorer through an obstacle course of ancient ruins and obstacles.

The trend has gained substantial traction on platforms like TikTok, with videos of tourists performing parkour-style stunts at the iconic UNESCO World Heritage site garnering millions of views. While some praise these videos for boosting interest in Cambodia’s tourism sector, others warn that the trend could have damaging effects on the historical site.

Angkor Wat, part of the larger Angkor archaeological complex, is renowned for its extensive history and architectural marvels, dating back to the Khmer Empire. The site's intricate temples and ruins are not only a symbol of Cambodian heritage but also a key component of the country's tourism industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.

A UNESCO spokesperson highlighted the dual-edged nature of such social media phenomena. “Social media trends can indeed help promote a destination and boost tourism,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “However, they can also exacerbate issues of overtourism and reduce the authentic travel experience. This trend might lead to an increased volume of visitors congregating in specific areas, potentially impacting the site’s sustainability and the cultural engagement of visitors.”

Dopamine Menu: TikTok Trend - Pinterest
Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Conservationists and experts have voiced concerns about the potential damage to Angkor Wat's physical and cultural integrity. Simon Warrack, a conservation consultant, emphasized the risks of such activities. “The physical damage to the stones is a real concern, but equally troubling is the potential erosion of the site's spiritual and cultural significance,” Warrack told Bloomberg.

Alison Carter, an archaeology professor specializing in Southeast Asia, said that Angkor Wat and other temples are integral to living Cambodian heritage. “If you wouldn’t perform such stunts in a place of worship like a church or mosque, it should be avoided at Angkor Wat,” she said.

Andy Brouwer, a film producer and regional consultant, expressed concerns about safety. “Allowing people to run and jump through ancient temples is a disaster waiting to happen,” Brouwer said.

Despite these concerns, some view the trend as a positive development for Cambodia’s tourism sector. According to supporters, the videos showcase the beauty of Angkor Wat and encourage travel to Cambodia, a country still recovering from the significant downturn in tourist numbers due to COVID-19.

Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cats - TikTok | X
Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs
  2. India 'Should Not Go' To Pakistan For ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Says Danish Kaneria
  3. DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Look To Build On Huge Lead At Lord's
  5. Max 60 Caribbean Tournament: New York Strikers Expanding Sport To Newer Regions
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup Final Live Score: NEUFC Beat MBSG On Penalties In Kolkata
  2. Serie A Transfers: Tammy Abraham Handed Lifeline With Milan Loan Move From Roma
  3. Newcastle Vs Tottenham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. Football Transfers: Ivan Toney Seals £40m Deadline Day Switch From Brentford To Al-Ahli
  5. Raheem Sterling: Chelsea Outcast Signs On Loan To Arsenal On Transfer Deadline Day
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  2. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  3. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  4. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alexei Popyrin Knocks Novak Djokovic Out In Third Round
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Wrap: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Causes Heavy Rain In Andhra Pradesh, To Affect Odisha Next
  2. India Weather: August Rainfall 16 Percent Above Normal; IMD Forecasts Same For September
  3. Day In Pics: August 31, 2024
  4. Kolkata Airport Declares Emergency After Bengaluru-Bound Plane Engine Fails Mid-Air; All Land Safely
  5. Maharashtra: Elderly Man Beaten Inside Train Over Suspicion Of Carrying Beef
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  4. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  5. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
World News
  1. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  2. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  3. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Suspected Of Firing Missiles At Container Ship As Oil Tanker Burns
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Indian-Origin Woman Pleads Guilty To Killing 10-Year-Old Daughter In UK
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign