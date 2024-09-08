Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video

A 22-story skyscraper in southwest Louisiana, which had remained standing for four years after being damaged by Hurricane Laura, was finally demolished on Saturday using controlled explosives.
The Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles had been mostly vacant since Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, caused extensive damage.
Debates about the building’s fate persisted for years, but the property owner ultimately opted for demolition rather than pursuing an expensive repair.
In less than 20 seconds after the detonation, the towering structure collapsed into a heap of rubble along the banks of Lake Charles.
"We cannot allow these buildings to sit untouched indefinitely. The problem will fester. Unaddressed, this issue will lower property values, increase blight, and affect our neighborhoods negatively all around. We must have a heart and open ear to those still facing challenges, but we must also have a heart and open ear to those neighbors who are living next door to these derelict structures," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter emphasized in a post-recovery address.
Since its opening in 1983, the skyscraper had been a notable landmark for drivers along Interstate 10.
Even after the demolition and cleanup, there is still significant uncertainty about future development on the site.
Lake Charles and surrounding parishes were among the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Laura, with damages exceeding $23 billion.
According to NOAA, the cyclone's path through the Gulf Coast and into the Mississippi Valley resulted in more than 40 deaths in the U.S.
About six weeks after Laura, the same region was affected again by Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 storm.
The Gulf Coast faced severe impacts during the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season. From April to December, 30 named storms developed, including 14 hurricanes and 7 major cyclones with winds of at least 115 mph.