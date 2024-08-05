Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats

Hurricane Debby has made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, at approximately 7 am ET Monday, unleashing sustained winds of 80 mph and presenting a severe flooding risk to the Gulf Coast and surrounding regions, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
"This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding," the NHC warned in a morning advisory, predicting heavy rainfall from southeast Georgia through South Carolina and up to southeast North Carolina.
The hurricane struck land about five miles west of Steinhatchee, located in Florida's Big Bend region, where the panhandle meets the peninsula. By 7 am, the storm’s centre was about 70 miles southeast of Tallahassee, moving north-northeast at 10 mph.
Debby was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday night, just two days after being identified as a "disturbance" over eastern Cuba with the potential to develop into a tropical storm. The storm intensified rapidly as it traversed the warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon attributed to climate change, which is causing warmer ocean temperatures and higher sea levels, resulting in more intense hurricanes and heavier rainfall.
Forecasters are warning of a potentially deadly storm surge in Florida, with Debby expected to move slowly over land. This will result in heavy rain and likely trigger both urban and river flooding across the south eastern US.
Hurricane and tropical storm conditions, along with storm surge warnings, have been issued for the region. Storm surges are expected to range from 2 to 10 feet in Florida’s Big Bend region, stretching from near Tallahassee down to around Tampa.
Rainfall amounts could vary between 6 and 18 inches in pockets of central and northern Florida, extending up to North Carolina through Saturday morning. Debby is expected to move through Georgia and South Carolina after leaving Florida, where areas could receive at least 10 inches of rain, with some places potentially seeing up to a record 30 inches through Friday morning.
Tornadoes are also expected in parts of Florida and southern Georgia on Monday. The combination of heavy rainfall, storm surges, and potential tornadoes makes Hurricane Debby a significant threat to the southeastern United States. Authorities urge residents to take necessary precautions and remain updated on the storm’s progress.