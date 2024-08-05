United States

Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats

Hurricane Debby made landfall on Florida coast. The NHC stated that the storm has upgraded into a Category 1 hurricane.

Hurricane Debby in Florida.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida. Photo: X
info_icon

Hurricane Debby has made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, at approximately 7 am ET Monday, unleashing sustained winds of 80 mph and presenting a severe flooding risk to the Gulf Coast and surrounding regions, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).
Satellite image of Invest 97L. - X
Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over

BY Outlook International Desk

"This potentially historic rainfall will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding," the NHC warned in a morning advisory, predicting heavy rainfall from southeast Georgia through South Carolina and up to southeast North Carolina.

The hurricane struck land about five miles west of Steinhatchee, located in Florida's Big Bend region, where the panhandle meets the peninsula. By 7 am, the storm’s centre was about 70 miles southeast of Tallahassee, moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

Debby was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday night, just two days after being identified as a "disturbance" over eastern Cuba with the potential to develop into a tropical storm. The storm intensified rapidly as it traversed the warm waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon attributed to climate change, which is causing warmer ocean temperatures and higher sea levels, resulting in more intense hurricanes and heavier rainfall.

Hurricane Debby, satellite image
Satellite image of Hurricane Debby Photo: NWS
info_icon

Forecasters are warning of a potentially deadly storm surge in Florida, with Debby expected to move slowly over land. This will result in heavy rain and likely trigger both urban and river flooding across the south eastern US.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions, along with storm surge warnings, have been issued for the region. Storm surges are expected to range from 2 to 10 feet in Florida’s Big Bend region, stretching from near Tallahassee down to around Tampa.

Rainfall amounts could vary between 6 and 18 inches in pockets of central and northern Florida, extending up to North Carolina through Saturday morning. Debby is expected to move through Georgia and South Carolina after leaving Florida, where areas could receive at least 10 inches of rain, with some places potentially seeing up to a record 30 inches through Friday morning.

Tornadoes are also expected in parts of Florida and southern Georgia on Monday. The combination of heavy rainfall, storm surges, and potential tornadoes makes Hurricane Debby a significant threat to the southeastern United States. Authorities urge residents to take necessary precautions and remain updated on the storm’s progress.

The settlement is expected to start payments by mid-2025 and is seen as a crucial step in the recovery process. - AP
Maui Wildfire Victims To Receive $4 Billion In Landmark Settlement

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  2. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  3. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  4. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
  5. SA20 Announces Dinesh Karthik As Ambassador Ahead Of Third Edition
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
  2. SC Seeks Details Of New Castes Added Under OBC List From Bengal Govt | Know All About It
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Dhaka Flights
  4. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  5. Kerala: Rescue Operations Continue In Wayanad After Landslides Wreak Havoc
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits To Placing Dead Bear Cub In Central Park
  3. Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War
  4. From Nazi Bunker To Luxurious Hotel: This Five-Story Building In Hamburg Got A New Look And Purpose
  5. Miss Michigan Alma Cooper Wins Miss USA 2024 After A Year Of Scandals And Resignations
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  3. The "3-Week Revolution" In Bangladesh: How It Unfolded
  4. Protests Shake Hasina: What's The Bangladesh Unrest About
  5. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits To Placing Dead Bear Cub In Central Park
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs