Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor a "well-defined tropical wave" in the Atlantic Ocean, currently bringing showers and thunderstorms over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. This system, designated as Invest 97L, could develop into Tropical Storm Debby and pose a threat to the mainland US this weekend or early next week.
Invest 97L is moving toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, prompting AccuWeather forecasters to warn residents from Louisiana to Florida's west coast to remain prepared. "The latest models show it going into the eastern Gulf and then exploding there," said AccuWeather's lead long-range expert, Paul Pastelok.
In response to the potential threat, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 54 of the state's 67 counties. The Pensacola News Journal reported that this could be the first major storm of the hurricane season, with the potential for weekslong river flooding. DeSantis urged residents to prepare for the storm and follow guidance from local emergency management officials.
The NHC stated that while development is unlikely over the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles, conditions are expected to become more conducive for development afterward. A tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, including near Florida.
The NHC advised interests across the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, and Florida to continue monitoring the system's progress, noting a 70% chance of formation within the next seven days.
Forecasters emphasized the importance of readiness, with Pastelok warning and advising residents from Louisiana to Florida's west coast to be prepared for potential rapid intensification. The National Weather Service in Tampa echoed this, advising residents to monitor the system's progress and check their hurricane preparedness plans. With heavy rain in the forecast, they urged consideration of flooding vulnerabilities.