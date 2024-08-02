United States

Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over

A tropical storm called Debby is forecasting to threaten parts of the US leading to showers and thunderstorms.

Satellite image of Invest 97L, tropical storm debby
Satellite image of Invest 97L. Photo: X
info_icon

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor a "well-defined tropical wave" in the Atlantic Ocean, currently bringing showers and thunderstorms over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. This system, designated as Invest 97L, could develop into Tropical Storm Debby and pose a threat to the mainland US this weekend or early next week.
Representative Image - Pexels
‘New El Nino’ Discovered South Of Equator. What Does It Mean?

BY Outlook International Desk

Invest 97L is moving toward Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, prompting AccuWeather forecasters to warn residents from Louisiana to Florida's west coast to remain prepared. "The latest models show it going into the eastern Gulf and then exploding there," said AccuWeather's lead long-range expert, Paul Pastelok.

In response to the potential threat, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 54 of the state's 67 counties. The Pensacola News Journal reported that this could be the first major storm of the hurricane season, with the potential for weekslong river flooding. DeSantis urged residents to prepare for the storm and follow guidance from local emergency management officials.

The NHC stated that while development is unlikely over the next few days as the system moves west-northwestward over portions of the Greater Antilles, conditions are expected to become more conducive for development afterward. A tropical depression could form this weekend or early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico or far southwestern Atlantic Ocean, including near Florida.

The NHC advised interests across the Greater Antilles, Bahamas, and Florida to continue monitoring the system's progress, noting a 70% chance of formation within the next seven days.

Forecasters emphasized the importance of readiness, with Pastelok warning and advising residents from Louisiana to Florida's west coast to be prepared for potential rapid intensification. The National Weather Service in Tampa echoed this, advising residents to monitor the system's progress and check their hurricane preparedness plans. With heavy rain in the forecast, they urged consideration of flooding vulnerabilities.

Aurora borealis - Pinterest
Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka Continues To Fight As Kuldeep Removes Asalanka
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  4. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, Paris Olympics: Can Harmanpreet & Co Trump Kookaburras?
  2. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  3. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi: 3 Rescued After 2-Storey Building Collapses In Jahangirpuri; Several Feared Trapped
  2. Weather News LIVE: Death Toll In Wayanad Landslides At 201; Ops On To Rescue Stranded Pilgrims In Kedarnath
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI
  4. Cong MP Rahul Gandhi Promises To Build 100 Houses In Landslide-Struck Wayanad
  5. 14 Deaths In A Month: Delhi Govt Orders Probe Over Shelter Home Mystery
Entertainment News
  1. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  2. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  3. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  4. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  5. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. Nigeria: 13 Killed, Hundreds Arrested In Protest Over Economic Crisis, Says Rights Group
  2. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  3. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  4. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  5. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Nissanka Continues To Fight As Kuldeep Removes Asalanka
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Into Quarters; Manu Bhaker 3rd, Esha Singh 10th After Precision Stage
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI