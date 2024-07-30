United States

Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week

NOAA’ Space Weather Prediction Center has predicted that the northern lights could be visible in parts of the US.

Aurora borealis
Aurora borealis Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The northern lights are expected to light up the skies over parts of the northern United States this week due to a recent surge in solar activity, federal space weather forecasters announced Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G3 or "strong" geomagnetic storm watch for Tuesday.

If the anticipated G3 conditions are reached, the auroras could be visible across the far northern US on both Monday and Tuesday nights, according to Space.com. Past geomagnetic storms of this level have made the auroras visible as far south as Illinois and Oregon.

In comparison, the geomagnetic storm on May 10, which allowed the auroras to be seen across a broad swath of the US, was rated a G5—the most extreme level—and brought the northern lights to all 50 states.

The aurora borealis, commonly called northern lights, are stunning ribbons of light that grace the skies over Earth's northern or southern polar regions.

According to NASA, these displays are caused by geomagnetic storms resulting from solar activity, such as solar flares or coronal mass ejections. The solar wind carries energetic charged particles from these solar events toward Earth at speeds of 45 million mph. These particles are then redirected to the poles by Earth's magnetic field, creating the auroras.

During major geomagnetic storms, the auroras expand away from the poles and can be seen over parts of the United States, NOAA reports.

The recent surge in solar activity is attributed to the sun nearing the peak of its solar cycle. Solar cycles, which track the activity levels of the sun, are traditionally measured by the rise and fall in the number of sunspots. This cycle also sees increases in solar flares, coronal mass ejections, radio emissions, and other forms of space weather.

The sun's 11-year solar cycle involves a regular change in sunspot activity, peaking every 11 years. These sunspots produce solar flares and coronal mass ejections, leading to the geomagnetic storms on Earth that creates the auroras.

"We are entering the peak of Solar Cycle 25," Erica Grow Cei, a spokesperson for the National Weather Service, recently told USA TODAY. This period of heightened solar activity is expected to last into the first half of 2025, providing more opportunities for witnessing the auroras over the next year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Washington Sundar Takes Men In Blue To 137/9
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain
  4. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  5. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  3. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  4. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  5. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  2. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  3. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
  4. Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?
  5. Day In Pics: July 30, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  2. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
  3. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  4. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  5. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  2. Bangladesh To Ban Jamaat-e-Islami After Nationwide Unrest
  3. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Reveals He Has 100 Children In Over 12 Nations
  4. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
  5. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Washington Sundar Takes Men In Blue To 137/9
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Jaismine Lamboria Vs Nesthy Petecio, Round Of 32 Bout To Begin Shortly - Stay Tuned For Updates