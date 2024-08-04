United States

Maui Wildfire Victims To Receive $4 Billion In Landmark Settlement

Victims of the Maui wildfire have reached a historic $4 billion settlement. This agreement aims to address claims from the devastating August 2023 fire, which killed 102 people and destroyed Lahaina.

Maui Wildfire
The settlement is expected to start payments by mid-2025 and is seen as a crucial step in the recovery process. Photo: AP
The victims of last year’s tragic Maui wildfire have reached a $4 billion settlement, according to recent court filings. This settlement aims to address all claims related to the devastating fire that struck Maui on August 8, 2023.

Liaison attorneys have requested the court to ensure that insurers cannot separately sue those receiving compensation. The fire, which killed 102 people and razed the historic town of Lahaina, is still under investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Concerns about Hawaiian Electric, the power company believed to be responsible for the fire, are growing as it faces potential bankruptcy. Attorney Gilbert Keith-Agaran, representing the fire victims, mentioned that while the settlement amount is “woefully short,” it reflects the company's limited assets.

Maui attorney Jake Lowenthawl acknowledged that the settlement is just a starting point for compensating the victims, noting that it won't fully restore what was lost. "We know for a fact that it’s not going to make up for what they lost,” he said.

Hawaiian Electric stated that the settlement will help stabilize the company’s finances, with payments expected to start by mid-2025. CEO Sheelee Kimura praised the resolution process, highlighting Hawaii’s unity in times of crisis.

Governor Josh Green described the settlement as historic, emphasizing its role in aiding recovery. “This Global Settlement of over $4 billion will help our people heal,” he said. “Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented.”

In the wake of the fire, numerous lawsuits have been filed. Some argue that the state’s electric utility played a role in the disaster, while others claim that plans from the Wildfire Management Organization in 2014 highlighted Lahaina’s vulnerabilities. Additionally, the father of a victim has sued Maui’s local government, the utility company, and large landowners, seeking accountability for the tragedy.

