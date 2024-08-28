Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms

Meteorologist Ryan Maue suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that the Atlantic tropics are "broken" for now. He added that the storms developing near Africa are running into a problem: "Ocean temperatures at this latitude are way too cool to sustain a rain shower." For hurricanes to form and grow, they need warm ocean water, just like cars need fuel to run. Although the ocean is warm in many places, it’s not warm where storms are trying to form right now.