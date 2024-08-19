United States

Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago

Over 4,000 delegates will meet in Chicago to recognise Kamala Harris as the official Democratic nominee and disclose their plan of action for the next four years.

kamala harris dnc 2024 chicago
Democratic National Convetion all set to begin in Chicago | Photo: AP
info_icon

Kamala Harris is all set to be niminated as the presidential candidate for the Democrats at the Demcoratic National Convention 2024. Harris has arrived in Chicago and will takeover the next four days at DNC.

Over 4,000 delegates will meet in Chicago to recognise Kamala Harris as the official Democratic nominee. Harris has already secured a majority of support from delegates during a virtual roll call held after Biden's exit.

Democratic National Convention 2024 - What To Expect

Harris-Walz To Make It Official

Kamala Harris will be officially nominated as the presidential candidate for the November elections. Harris was endorsed by Joe Biden, minutes after POTUS announced his exit from the race to the White House.

Following Biden's endorsement, Harris was quickly supported by fellow democrats and received enough endorsements to be considered the nominee for the party.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will also be present at DNC 2024 and is expected to formally accept Harris' bid to come on as her Vice President.

Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton And More On Speaker List

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will be addressing the gathering of 4,000 delegates and kick off the four-day long convention.

Along with POTUS, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and many more are expected to take the stage from Tuesday to Thursday.

Manifesto For Democratic Party To Be Unveiled

At DNC 2024, the Democratic party is expected to reveal a draft of their platform and manifesto. This draft will serve as the counter to Republicans and Trump's 'Project 2025' platform.

The Democrats platform is expected to propose raising the federal minimum wage, making Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit permanent, making childcare more affordable and lowering the cost of healthcare in the country.

The Democrat manifesto is also expected to propose a minimum income tax for billionaires, increasing corporate tax, banning junk fees and focusing on clean energy projects.

Access to IVF treatment, abortion care and the Roe v Wade ruling are also expected to be a major part of the platform for the November elections.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce To Take The Stage?

Ahead of DNC 2024, surprise performances from pop sensations Taylor Swift and Beyonce are also expected. While there is no official confirmation, fans and netizens have speculated that the two singers will perform and endorse Harris in the presidential race.

Neither Beyonce or Swift have performed at any previous conventions.

Free Abortions And Vasectomies At DNC

Planned Parenthood has announced that they would offer free abortion, vasectomy services and emergency contraceptives during the duration of DNC 2024 in Chicago.

Taking to X, the organisation announced that their mobile health clinic will be in Chicago's West Loop on August 19-20 and no appointment will be needed for a checkup.

Ahead of DNC 2024, Kamala Harris has also is enjoying a strong lead over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the national polls.

Harris and Trump will face off on November 5 for the post of President of the United States.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Big Bash League 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues Confirmed For WBBL 10 Player Draft - Check Details
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: Big Blow For Hosts As Aamir Jamal Suffers Back Injury
  3. Buchi Babu 2024 Round 1 Wrap: Jharkhand Edge Past Madhya Pradesh; Haryana Frustrate Mumbai
  4. WI Vs RSA, T20Is: West Indies Rested Key Players For South Africa Series - Check Squads
  5. The Hundred 2024 Women's: Deepti Sharma Shines As London Spirit Claim Maiden Title
Football News
  1. Napoli 0-3 Hellas Verona, Serie A: Antonio Conte’s Men Falter As Dailon Livramento, Daniel Mosquera Shine On Debut - In Pics
  2. Real Madrid 1-1 Mallorca, La Liga: Kylian Mbappe's Debut Ends In Draw, Rodrygo Finds Net - In Pics
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Subhasish Bose Joins Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Fans In Protest - In Pics
  4. EPL: Haaland, Kovacic Star In Manchester City's 2-0 Away Win Over Chelsea - In Pics
  5. Mocejon Manhunt: 11-Year-Old Boy Killed While Playing Football In Spain
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Cincinnati Open: Pegula Downs Badosa To Tee Up Final Against Sabalenka
  3. Cincinnati Open: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Iga Swiatek To Reach Final
  4. Monterrey Open 2024 Live Streaming: Top Seeds, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: NTK Functionary Among 9 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 13 Students At Fake NCC Camp
  2. PM Modi Likely To Visit Ukraine This Month, Claims Report
  3. West Bengal: Student Arrested For Social Media Post Calling For Mamata Banerjee's Assassination
  4. MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Moves High Court Against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
  5. Maharashtra: Students Suffer From ‘Food Poisoning’ After Consuming Biscuits At School, 80 Hospitalised
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  2. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
  3. 'Things I Trust More Than Donald Trump': The Viral List Taking Over Social Media
  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports
  5. Dee Warner's Body Believed To Be Found On Husband's Michigan Property After She Went Missing In 2021 | Here's What We Know
World News
  1. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
  2. Turkey Shooting: 1 Palestinian Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting In Istanbul
  3. MPox Outbreak: Philippines Detects First Case Of Monkeypox Virus
  4. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  5. China Accuses The Philippines Of Deliberately Crashing One Of Its Ships Into A Chinese Vessel
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign