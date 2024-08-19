Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago

Kamala Harris is all set to be niminated as the presidential candidate for the Democrats at the Demcoratic National Convention 2024. Harris has arrived in Chicago and will takeover the next four days at DNC.
Over 4,000 delegates will meet in Chicago to recognise Kamala Harris as the official Democratic nominee. Harris has already secured a majority of support from delegates during a virtual roll call held after Biden's exit.
Democratic National Convention 2024 - What To Expect
Harris-Walz To Make It Official
Kamala Harris will be officially nominated as the presidential candidate for the November elections. Harris was endorsed by Joe Biden, minutes after POTUS announced his exit from the race to the White House.
Following Biden's endorsement, Harris was quickly supported by fellow democrats and received enough endorsements to be considered the nominee for the party.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will also be present at DNC 2024 and is expected to formally accept Harris' bid to come on as her Vice President.
Joe Biden, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton And More On Speaker List
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will be addressing the gathering of 4,000 delegates and kick off the four-day long convention.
Along with POTUS, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and many more are expected to take the stage from Tuesday to Thursday.
Manifesto For Democratic Party To Be Unveiled
At DNC 2024, the Democratic party is expected to reveal a draft of their platform and manifesto. This draft will serve as the counter to Republicans and Trump's 'Project 2025' platform.
The Democrats platform is expected to propose raising the federal minimum wage, making Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit permanent, making childcare more affordable and lowering the cost of healthcare in the country.
The Democrat manifesto is also expected to propose a minimum income tax for billionaires, increasing corporate tax, banning junk fees and focusing on clean energy projects.
Access to IVF treatment, abortion care and the Roe v Wade ruling are also expected to be a major part of the platform for the November elections.
Taylor Swift, Beyonce To Take The Stage?
Ahead of DNC 2024, surprise performances from pop sensations Taylor Swift and Beyonce are also expected. While there is no official confirmation, fans and netizens have speculated that the two singers will perform and endorse Harris in the presidential race.
Neither Beyonce or Swift have performed at any previous conventions.
Free Abortions And Vasectomies At DNC
Planned Parenthood has announced that they would offer free abortion, vasectomy services and emergency contraceptives during the duration of DNC 2024 in Chicago.
Taking to X, the organisation announced that their mobile health clinic will be in Chicago's West Loop on August 19-20 and no appointment will be needed for a checkup.
Ahead of DNC 2024, Kamala Harris has also is enjoying a strong lead over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the national polls.
Harris and Trump will face off on November 5 for the post of President of the United States.