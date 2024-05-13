United States

From Swastika To Lewd Acts: NYC-Dublin Live Video Portal Has Already Become A Magnet For Trouble

The "Portal" street exhibit, linking New York City and Dublin via live video feed, has already faced disruption as individuals in Dublin engage in lewd displays, including nudity and offensive imagery.

The newly unveiled "Portal" street exhibit in New York City's Flatiron District, linking the city with Dublin via a 24/7 live video feed, has already become a magnet for mayhem. The exhibit, which combines elements of interactive sculpture and webcam technology, has quickly turned heads — and not necessarily for the right reasons.

Installed on May 8th at the bustling junction of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street, the 3.5-ton portal promised a unique connection between the two cities, offering passersby a glimpse into life on the other side through a massive 8-foot by 8-foot video screen. However, the utopian aspirations behind the project were swiftly challenged by the rowdy patrons of Dublin's O'Connell Street.

Videos circulating online captured scenes of mischief, with individuals taking advantage of the portal's live feed to engage in antics ranging from lewd displays to outright offensive gestures. Within hours of the Dublin portal going live, law enforcement was called to intervene as a "very drunk" woman in her 40s was arrested for inappropriate behaviour involving the exhibit.

But she wasn't the only one drawn to the allure of the portal. Another video showcased an intoxicated man dropping his trousers in broad daylight, providing a rather unexpected view to onlookers on the New York side. Additionally, individuals were seen displaying disturbing images, including a photo depicting the tragic events of 9/11 and even flashing a swastika, much to the dismay of bystanders on both sides of the portal.

Such antics drew criticism from both locals and visitors. Adam Nunan, a cruise ship audio engineer from Dublin, expressed disappointment, noting that such behaviour did not reflect well on Ireland. Despite concerns prior to the Portal's installation, Nunan acknowledged that a minority could spoil the experience for others.

In New York, reactions varied from amusement to annoyance. While some exchanged mock gestures with the Dublin crowd, others, like Catherine Doran from Queens, attributed the behaviour to a desire for attention and a cultural tendency towards controversy.

Amidst the chaos, there were moments of genuine connection and joy. Visitors used the Portal to flirt, reconnect with distant loved ones, and experience a sense of closeness that transcended traditional communication methods.

Despite the setbacks, organizers remain committed to the project's vision of global unity. The Portal is scheduled to remain in place until November, providing an opportunity for genuine connection and understanding between two distant cities.

