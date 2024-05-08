United States

Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time

"The Portal" is a public art installation that connects New York City and Dublin, Ireland, offering a real-time live stream of each city's sights and sounds. The project aims to foster global unity and new relationships.

"The Portal" will connect Dublin and New York in real-time. Photo: Instagram
A very innovative public art installation, known as "The Portal," is set to open today, creating a unique visual connection between New York City and Dublin, Ireland.

This innovative sculpture will offer a real-time live stream, allowing viewers in each city to experience the sights and sounds of the other in real-time.  The New York City portal will be located on the Flatiron South Public Plaza, situated amidst the iconic Flatiron Building, bustling Broadway, and elegant Fifth Avenue. Dublin's portal will be situated on North Earl Street, facing the capital's main thoroughfare, O'Connell Street, capturing the GPO building and the Spire in its view.

"The Portal" is more than just art; it's a testament to the power of connection and a celebration of cultural exchange.  The artist behind the project, Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, envisions this as a catalyst for forging new relationships and fostering a sense of global unity.  "Portals aim to be a bridge to a united planet," Gylys said. "This is just the beginning, and our team will continue bringing Portals to large cities and little towns of planet Earth."

The Dublin Portal will expand its network to include other global destinations in Poland, Brazil, and Lithuania starting this July. 

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, will officially unveil the Dublin sculpture today at 4:15 pm. This project is part of Dublin's designation as the European Capital of Smart Tourism 2024.

