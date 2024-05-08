Dublin Gets A Window To NYC! "The Portal" Public Art Connects Cities In Real-Time

"The Portal" is more than just art; it's a testament to the power of connection and a celebration of cultural exchange. The artist behind the project, Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, envisions this as a catalyst for forging new relationships and fostering a sense of global unity. "Portals aim to be a bridge to a united planet," Gylys said. "This is just the beginning, and our team will continue bringing Portals to large cities and little towns of planet Earth."