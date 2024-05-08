TikTok Sues US Government Over 'Unconstitutional' Law To Ban Social Media Platform

The clash over TikTok occurs amid heightened US-China tensions, particularly in areas like advanced technologies and data security, which are crucial to each country's economic strength and national security. Concerns voiced by US lawmakers, administration officials, and law enforcement revolve around the potential for Chinese authorities to access US user data or manipulate TikTok's algorithm to influence public opinion. While some studies have suggested TikTok content may be influenced by the interests of the Chinese government, TikTok disputes these claims.