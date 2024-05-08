United States

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals

The mayor condemns the act as an attack on American values and emphasizes the importance of taking action. Law enforcement officials urge witnesses to come forward, and flyers with images of the perpetrators are distributed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his outrage on Tuesday over the defacement of a local war memorial, pledging $5,000 of his own money towards the reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Standing before the historic Central Park World War I monument, which was vandalized with anti-Israel slogans and defaced with spray paint, Mayor Adams condemned the act as an attack on American values.

"In spite of the unpopular notion, I’m going to say it, ‘I love America,'" Mayor Adams declared during a press conference. "We cannot remain silent when our symbols of freedom are desecrated by individuals who clearly hate our country and way of life."

The mayor emphasized the importance of taking action against such acts of vandalism, stating, "Our silence gives the belief that everything is OK."

Offering a personal anecdote, Mayor Adams revealed that he was making the donation in honor of his 19-year-old uncle who lost his life in the Vietnam War.

His contribution was added to the $10,000 offered by Crime Stoppers, totaling $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. Flyers with images of the criminals were distributed in the area, as law enforcement officials urged witnesses to come forward.

"This is a top priority for us to solve this crime," Mayor Adams assured, highlighting the seriousness with which the city was treating the incident.

The vandalism occurred during a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, with the mob targeting the war memorial and another Civil War-era statue in the park. Despite efforts to disrupt the nearby Met Gala, law enforcement intervened, preventing further damage.

Reflecting on the significance of the memorial, former Marine and Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol spoke emotionally about the sacrifices made by soldiers. City Veterans Services Commissioner Lt. Col. James Hendon echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the irony of the vandalism in light of the sacrifices made to protect the freedoms of those responsible.

