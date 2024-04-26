United States

Fire At Oceanside Pier In San Diego Now Contained After Firefighters’ Quick Response

A fire broke out on the Oceanside Pier in San Diego, causing smoke plumes and a massive smoke plume. Emergency responders arrived within five minutes of the call, and no injuries were reported.

Massive fire broke out on Oceanside Pier in San Diego. Photo: X
According to a city statement, firefighters have successfully contained a significant fire that erupted on the Oceanside Pier on Thursday.

A livestream from KGTV in San Diego captured a massive smoke plume billowing from the pier's end. The fire ignited at 3 p.m., with emergency responders arriving within five minutes of the call, as confirmed by city officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all individuals present on and around the pier have been safely located, authorities assured.

An update from the city indicated, "Crews are making commendable progress, and the fire is currently contained to the pier's end. They will continue their efforts throughout the night to ensure complete extinguishment."

"We urge all citizens to please avoid the immediate area," urged the Oceanside Fire Department in a Facebook post. The city has consistently advised people to stay away from the pier due to smoke concerns.

Jessica Waithe, operator of the Brine Box restaurant situated at the pier's end, informed the San Diego Union-Tribune that several employees were on duty when the fire broke out, but all managed to evacuate safely.

Originally built in 1887 and reconstructed five times since, the pier spans 1,942 feet, making it one of the longest wooden piers on the West Coast.

In the late 1970s, a powerful winter storm generated waves that swept away a 560-foot section of the pier — including a bait shop and restaurant — out to sea. Subsequently, during the winter of 1982-83, the ocean caused further damage to the aging structure, leaving a 110-foot-long section standing as an unusual-looking island.

