San Diego Man Arrested For Smuggling Greenhouse Gases Into U.S. Faces Landmark Prosecution

Michael Hart, a 58-year-old resident of San Diego, stands accused of illegally importing hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) from Mexico into the United States and selling them for profit. HFCs are chemical compounds commonly used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. This alleged action violates regulations established in 2020 under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act), aimed at combating climate change by reducing the production and consumption of HFCs, identified as potent greenhouse gases contributing to global warming.

According to authorities, smuggling HFCs into the U.S. is now illegal, as efforts are underway to phase out their manufacturing domestically. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced further restrictions on certain HFCs, set to take effect next year.