Manhattan's Rent Burden: Study Shows Residents Pay Big, Save Little

A recent study conducted by apartment listings service RentCafe has shed light on the financial struggles faced by residents of Manhattan, revealing that they allocate a significantly larger portion of their income towards rent compared to most Americans.

The findings unveiled by RentCafe indicate that living in New York City demands a hefty chunk of one's earnings, surpassing the rent burden experienced in nearly all other cities across the United States. Researchers calculated an income-to-rent ratio for each city, showcasing the disparity between monthly income and rental costs.

After deducting rent, the remaining disposable income leaves New Yorkers with minimal resources to cover other essential expenses such as utilities, food, healthcare, transportation, and goods and services.