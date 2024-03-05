United States

Are You Snacking Right? America's State-by-State Favorites Revealed

The study unveiled the most-searched-for snacks in each of the 50 states, providing intriguing insights into regional snacking habits.

O
Outlook International Desk
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
Pexels
Representative Image Photo: Pexels
info_icon

In a world where snacks reign supreme, yesterday marked a special occasion – National Snack Day. From crispy chips to gooey treats, Americans everywhere celebrated the joy of snacking. But did you ever wonder what snack tops the charts in your state?

According to a recent study by market research firm HubScore, snack preferences vary across the United States. The study unveiled the most-searched-for snacks in each of the 50 states, providing intriguing insights into regional snacking habits.

Rice Krispies Treats emerged as a nationwide favorite, dominating the snack scene in a staggering 18 states. Loved for their marshmallowy goodness, these treats garnered popularity from coast to coast, captivating snackers from Alaska to Maine.

Doritos Collaborate With Empirical To Launch Nacho Cheese-Flavored Liquor - null
From Snack To Sip: Doritos Dare To Dive Into Booze Business, Introduce Nacho Cheese-Flavored Liquor

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Meanwhile, Doritos and Cheetos emerged as formidable contenders in the great American snack race. Doritos claimed the top spot in 16 states, primarily in the Southeast, while Cheetos captured the hearts of snackers in eight states, particularly in the Southwestern region.

However, there were some unexpected outliers in the mix. Chex Mix emerged as the snack of choice in Hawaii, Montana, and North Dakota, while Fritos took the crown in Oklahoma, Wyoming, and South Dakota. Lay's claimed victory in New York and Connecticut, adding diversity to the snack landscape.

Yet, perhaps the most surprising revelation came from the Garden State. New Jersey residents showed an affinity for Cheerios, sparking curiosity and speculation about their snacking habits.

Abandoned McDonald's menu - Chris Luckhardt
Photographer Finds Abandoned McDonald's With 90s Menu On Remote Alaskan Island

BY Outlook International Desk

With such diverse preferences, it's clear that snacking is a deeply personal experience shaped by regional influences and individual tastes. Whether you're reaching for a crispy chip or a chewy treat, National Snack Day serves as a reminder to indulge in the simple pleasures that keep us going throughout the day.

For a closer look at the snack preferences in your state, check out the full list below:

Alabama: Doritos

Alaska: Rice Krispies Treats

Arizona: Cheetos

Arkansas: Doritos

California: Cheetos

Colorado: Rice Krispies Treats

Connecticut: Lay's

Delaware: Doritos

District of Columbia: Doritos

Florida: Doritos

Georgia: Doritos

Hawaii: Chex Mix

Idaho: Rice Krispies Treats

Illinois: Cheetos

Indiana: Rice Krispies Treats

Iowa: Rice Krispies Treats

Kansas: Rice Krispies Treats

Kentucky: Doritos

Louisiana: Cheetos

Maine: Rice Krispies Treats

Maryland: Doritos

Massachusetts: Rice Krispies Treats

Michigan: Rice Krispies Treats

Minnesota: Rice Krispies Treats

Mississippi: Doritos

Missouri: Rice Krispies Treats

Montana: Chex Mix

Nebraska: Cheetos

Nevada: Cheetos

New Hampshire: Rice Krispies Treats

New Jersey: Cheerios

New Mexico: Cheetos

New York: Lay's

North Carolina: Doritos

North Dakota: Chex Mix

Ohio: Doritos

Oklahoma: Fritos

Oregon: Rice Krispies Treats

Pennsylvania: Rice Krispies Treats

Rhode Island: Doritos

South Carolina: Doritos

South Dakota: Fritos

Tennessee: Doritos

Texas: Cheetos

Utah: Rice Krispies Treats

Vermont: Rice Krispies Treats

Virginia: Doritos

Washington: Rice Krispies Treats

West Virginia: Doritos

Wisconsin: Rice Krispies Treats

Wyoming: Fritos

Tags

Fast Food

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement