Are You Snacking Right? America's State-by-State Favorites Revealed

In a world where snacks reign supreme, yesterday marked a special occasion – National Snack Day. From crispy chips to gooey treats, Americans everywhere celebrated the joy of snacking. But did you ever wonder what snack tops the charts in your state?

According to a recent study by market research firm HubScore, snack preferences vary across the United States. The study unveiled the most-searched-for snacks in each of the 50 states, providing intriguing insights into regional snacking habits.

Rice Krispies Treats emerged as a nationwide favorite, dominating the snack scene in a staggering 18 states. Loved for their marshmallowy goodness, these treats garnered popularity from coast to coast, captivating snackers from Alaska to Maine.