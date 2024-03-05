Are You Snacking Right? America's State-by-State Favorites Revealed

In a world where snacks reign supreme, yesterday marked a special occasion – National Snack Day. From crispy chips to gooey treats, Americans everywhere celebrated the joy of snacking. But did you ever wonder what snack tops the charts in your state?
According to a recent study by market research firm HubScore, snack preferences vary across the United States. The study unveiled the most-searched-for snacks in each of the 50 states, providing intriguing insights into regional snacking habits.
Rice Krispies Treats emerged as a nationwide favorite, dominating the snack scene in a staggering 18 states. Loved for their marshmallowy goodness, these treats garnered popularity from coast to coast, captivating snackers from Alaska to Maine.
Meanwhile, Doritos and Cheetos emerged as formidable contenders in the great American snack race. Doritos claimed the top spot in 16 states, primarily in the Southeast, while Cheetos captured the hearts of snackers in eight states, particularly in the Southwestern region.
However, there were some unexpected outliers in the mix. Chex Mix emerged as the snack of choice in Hawaii, Montana, and North Dakota, while Fritos took the crown in Oklahoma, Wyoming, and South Dakota. Lay's claimed victory in New York and Connecticut, adding diversity to the snack landscape.
Yet, perhaps the most surprising revelation came from the Garden State. New Jersey residents showed an affinity for Cheerios, sparking curiosity and speculation about their snacking habits.
With such diverse preferences, it's clear that snacking is a deeply personal experience shaped by regional influences and individual tastes. Whether you're reaching for a crispy chip or a chewy treat, National Snack Day serves as a reminder to indulge in the simple pleasures that keep us going throughout the day.
For a closer look at the snack preferences in your state, check out the full list below:
Alabama: Doritos
Alaska: Rice Krispies Treats
Arizona: Cheetos
Arkansas: Doritos
California: Cheetos
Colorado: Rice Krispies Treats
Connecticut: Lay's
Delaware: Doritos
District of Columbia: Doritos
Florida: Doritos
Georgia: Doritos
Hawaii: Chex Mix
Idaho: Rice Krispies Treats
Illinois: Cheetos
Indiana: Rice Krispies Treats
Iowa: Rice Krispies Treats
Kansas: Rice Krispies Treats
Kentucky: Doritos
Louisiana: Cheetos
Maine: Rice Krispies Treats
Maryland: Doritos
Massachusetts: Rice Krispies Treats
Michigan: Rice Krispies Treats
Minnesota: Rice Krispies Treats
Mississippi: Doritos
Missouri: Rice Krispies Treats
Montana: Chex Mix
Nebraska: Cheetos
Nevada: Cheetos
New Hampshire: Rice Krispies Treats
New Jersey: Cheerios
New Mexico: Cheetos
New York: Lay's
North Carolina: Doritos
North Dakota: Chex Mix
Ohio: Doritos
Oklahoma: Fritos
Oregon: Rice Krispies Treats
Pennsylvania: Rice Krispies Treats
Rhode Island: Doritos
South Carolina: Doritos
South Dakota: Fritos
Tennessee: Doritos
Texas: Cheetos
Utah: Rice Krispies Treats
Vermont: Rice Krispies Treats
Virginia: Doritos
Washington: Rice Krispies Treats
West Virginia: Doritos
Wisconsin: Rice Krispies Treats
Wyoming: Fritos