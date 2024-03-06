Gas Chemicals Suspected In Detroit Suburb Building Blaze And Explosions

A devastating fire followed by multiple explosions rocked a building in suburban Detroit, resulting in the tragic death of one person and injuring a firefighter. As authorities investigate the cause of the inferno, attention has turned to the operations of a vaping supply distributor housed within the facility.

The incident, which occurred in Clinton Township, left residents shaken as loud explosions rattled the area. According to Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan, the explosions were likely triggered by canisters containing gas chemicals stored inside the building. Investigators from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The building served as a distribution centre for the vaping industry under the name Goo. Chief Duncan revealed that the canisters housed within contained nitrous and butane, substances not permitted for storage by the business.