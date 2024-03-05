Multiple Explosions Shake Detroit Suburb Amid Industrial Fire

A fire erupted at an industrial facility in suburban Detroit on Monday night, causing multiple explosions that rattled the area and sent debris flying into the air, prompting urgent warnings from the police to residents to stay indoors.

According to the Clinton Township Police Department's Facebook page, the debris fell as far as a mile away from the site of the fire, located near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway. The exact cause of the fire and its potential health impacts remained uncertain as authorities worked to contain the situation.

Police urged residents to remain indoors and away from the vicinity of the fire, emphasizing the seriousness of the ongoing danger. News helicopter footage captured the intense blaze, with bright orange flames and bursts resembling explosions within the inferno.