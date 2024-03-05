United States

Multiple Explosions Shake Detroit Suburb Amid Industrial Fire

A fire raging at an industrial facility caused multiple explosions that rocked suburban Detroit on Monday night and sent debris shooting far into the air, prompting police to implore residents to stay inside.

March 5, 2024
Police warn people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb. Photo: AP
A fire erupted at an industrial facility in suburban Detroit on Monday night, causing multiple explosions that rattled the area and sent debris flying into the air, prompting urgent warnings from the police to residents to stay indoors.

According to the Clinton Township Police Department's Facebook page, the debris fell as far as a mile away from the site of the fire, located near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway. The exact cause of the fire and its potential health impacts remained uncertain as authorities worked to contain the situation.

Police urged residents to remain indoors and away from the vicinity of the fire, emphasizing the seriousness of the ongoing danger. News helicopter footage captured the intense blaze, with bright orange flames and bursts resembling explosions within the inferno.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel informed WDIV-TV that the explosions began around 9 pm at the Select Distributors plant, triggering a swift response from local law enforcement and firefighters. Hackel mentioned that the explosions were believed to involve CO2 or propane, causing continuous blasts amid the blaze.

As of late Monday night, authorities reported that the fire had been contained, but concerns shifted to assessing the air quality in the area. A HAZMAT unit was deployed to monitor air conditions and provide updates on potential risks.

Eyewitnesses described the chaotic scene, with Kevin Felster recounting his experience of seeing metal debris scattered on the ground, ranging from the size of a spray can to that of a car wheel, near the site of the fire. While there were no immediate reports of injuries, the severity of the situation remained unclear.

Select Distributors, the company affected by the blaze, specializes in supplying novelties, phone accessories, and other merchandise to various retail outlets. Attempts to reach the company for comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Residents from neighboring areas, such as Joleen Vultaggio from Sterling Heights, reported hearing the explosions from miles away, describing the experience as intense and continuous.

Detroit

