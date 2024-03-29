United States

Christopher Nolan And Wife Emma Thomas To Receive Knighthood And Damehood For Outstanding Contributions To Film Industry

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, are set to receive knighthood and damehood, respectively, for their outstanding contributions to the film industry. This recognition comes after their recent success with "Oppenheimer" and their extensive collaborative work on iconic films.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas at the Oscars 2024 Photo: Getty Images
Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed film director, and his wife, Emma Thomas, a prominent film producer, are set to be bestowed with knighthood and damehood, respectively.

The government has announced that they are being recognized for their significant contributions to the film industry.

Nolan recently secured his first best director Oscar for "Oppenheimer," his portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb. This film, which Thomas produced, enjoyed immense success at the 2024 awards ceremony, claiming a total of seven prizes.

During her acceptance speech for the best picture prize, Thomas expressed "I think any of us who make movies dream of this moment. But it seemed so unlikely that it would ever actually happen."

Nolan had previously received six Academy Award nominations but had never won the Oscar for directing until "Oppenheimer" earned him the honor.

Besides "Oppenheimer," Thomas has collaborated on numerous other Nolan films, such as "Tenet," "Dunkirk," "Interstellar," "The Dark Knight," "The Prestige," "Batman Begins," "Insomnia," and "Memento."

The couple first met while studying at University College London and tied the knot in 1997. They share four children and reside in Los Angeles.

