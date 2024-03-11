Christopher Nolan Couldn't Have Had A Better Season: 30 Awards At Five Top Industry Events

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is no stranger to winning critical acclaim, but his biopic based on the life of the troubled, unfaithful, Bhagavad Gita-spouting father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, has earned him more awards more than any other movie he has ever done, including 'The Dark Knight', 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk'.

For starters, Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', after becoming the second highest-grossing R-rated film in Hollywood history after 'Joker', notched up 12 Oscar nominations, far more than the eight each of 'The Dark Knight', 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk'.