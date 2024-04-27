Century-Old Time Capsule Unearthed At Former Minnesota High School

Construction workers in Owatonna, Minnesota, unearthed a century-old time capsule while demolishing the remnants of a former high school. The discovery, made during the demolition of Owatonna High School's front pillars and doors, has sparked excitement among locals eager to glimpse into the past.
Jeff Elstad, superintendent of the school district, expressed his delight at the unexpected find, stating, "We were thrilled to discover that a time capsule had been placed in the cornerstone of the high school." He emphasized the significance of unravelling the community's history and honouring those who laid the foundation for education in the region.
The time capsule, which had been buried in 1920, was ceremoniously opened during a community event held on Monday. Inside, a trove of historical artefacts awaited, including a roster of teachers and administrators, copies of the high school newspaper, as well as editions of three local newspapers and financial statements.
Elstad remarked on the contents, noting that while some items were expected, such as newspapers and local history pieces, others provided unique insights into the educational landscape of the era. The discovery, he added, offered a glimpse into the ethos and aspirations of the community a century ago.
Currently, the Owatonna High School Museum Committee is collaborating with the Steele County Historical Society to carefully dry and preserve the unearthed treasures. Plans are underway to curate an exhibit featuring select items at the school, while others will find a home in the historical society's collections.
Reflecting on the significance of the find, Elstad underscored the community's commitment to preserving its rich history for future generations. "We appreciate the historical significance of the time capsule," he affirmed, "and are committed to continuing to preserve our history for generations to come."