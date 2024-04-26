'Moving Towards Extinction' Says Elon Musk As US Birth Rates Hit All-Time Low

The total fertility rate for 2023 stood at 1,616.5 births per 1,000 women in the U.S. This figure indicates the average number of births per woman over their lifetimes if current rates persist. Maintaining a rate of 2,100 births per 1,000 women, equivalent to an average of 2.1 children per woman, is crucial for sustaining the population. However, the U.S. has consistently fallen short of this threshold since 1971.