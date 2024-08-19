United States

Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged

Blake Lively is facing backlash after several past interviews resurfaced, revealing her repeated use of a transphobic slur. Fans and members of the trans community are outraged by her comments, which were made between 2008 and 2012.

Blake Lively, the star of "It Ends With Us," is under fire again after several interviews resurfaced in which she repeatedly used a transphobic slur. The controversy reignited on Sunday when a fan on social media referenced a remark Lively made about her future children during a 2012 interview with Elle magazine.

The fan shared a quote from Lively, saying, "I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated." The use of the term "tranny" sparked outrage among fans and members of the trans community, with many calling the word offensive and defamatory, according to GLAAD.

The backlash was swift on social media. One user commented, "You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one," while another added, "Not Lady Deadpool…"

However, some fans showed sympathy, noting that the term was more commonly used in the past. "I’m actually not mad at this at all. The word was thrown around a lot back in the day. If it was said today it would be problematic, but nothing is wrong with wishing for a trans child," one user wrote. Another fan echoed this sentiment, saying, "She could’ve used different wording, but I get what she was trying to say."

This isn't the first time Lively has used the term. In a 2009 interview with Allure, she mentioned feeling "like a tranny" due to her height and appearance on the "Gossip Girl" set. "I feel like a man sometimes," she added.

In 2008, during an interview with Nylon, Lively again used the word while dismissing rumours of a feud with her "Gossip Girl" co-star Leighton Meester.

As of now, Lively's representatives have not responded to the criticism. The controversy adds to ongoing backlash against the actress, who has faced criticism for her promotion of "It Ends With Us" and for behaviour that some fans have labelled as "Regina George-like."

Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know

BY Outlook International Desk

