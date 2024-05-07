United States

Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War

President Joe Biden condemned the rise of antisemitism globally during a Holocaust remembrance ceremony, highlighting the recent surge in hateful rhetoric and violence towards Jews amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Biden emphasized the importance of combating antisemitism and supporting Israel, addressing the challenges posed by pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

Joe Biden condemned the rise of antisemitism globally during a Holocaust remembrance ceremony Photo: AP
President Joe Biden condemned the “ferocious surge of antisemitism in America and around the world” during a Tuesday ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust at a time when the Hamas attack on Israel and controversy over the war in Gaza have sparked new waves of violence and hateful rhetoric toward Jews.

“We're at risk of people not knowing the truth," Biden said of the horrors of the Holocaust, when 6 million Jews were systematically killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators. “This hatred continues to lie deep in the hearts of too many people in the world.”

Biden's remarks at the Capitol played out out as pro-Palestinian protests — some of which have involved antisemitic chants and threats toward Jewish students and supporters of Israel — rock college campuses across the country.

Biden has struggled to balance his support for Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack — the deadliest day for Jews worldwide since the Holocaust — with his efforts to constrain its war on the militant group in Gaza.

“This hatred continues to lie deep in the hearts of too many people in the world," Biden said of antisemitism, saying that on October 7, Hamas "brought to life" that hatred with the killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians.

“Not 75 years later, but just seven and a half months later, and people are already forgetting, they're already forgetting, that Hamas unleashed this terror that it was Hamas that brutalised Israelis, that it was Hamas that took and continues to hold hostages," Biden said. “I have not forgotten, nor have you. And we will not forget."

Biden, whose relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has grown strained over his government's push to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, said American support for Israel is “iron clad...even when we disagree.”

Biden steered clear of the upcoming presidential election in his speech. But his address comes as former President Donald Trump has criticized the incumbent for not doing more to combat antisemitism — while ignoring his own  long history of rhetoric  that invokes the language of Nazi Germany and plays on stereotypes of Jews in politics.

The Capitol event, hosted by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, also featured remarks from House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The campus protests have posed a political challenge for Biden, whose coalition has historically relied on younger voters, many of whom are critical of his public support for Israel.

Biden said “There's no place on any campus in America” or any place in America for antisemitism or threats of violence. He added, “We're not a lawless country — we are a civil society”

In conjunction with Biden's speech, his administration was announcing new steps to combat antisemitism on colleges campuses and beyond. The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights was sending every school district and college in the nation a letter outlining examples of antisemitism and other hate that could lead to federal civil rights investigations.

The Department of Homeland Security was moving to educate schools and community groups about resources and funding available to promote campus safety and address threats. And the State Department's special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism was meeting with technology companies on how to combat the rise in hateful conflict online.

On Monday, Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and the first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected American leader, met with Jewish college students at the White House about the administration's efforts to combat antisemitism. He heard students describe their own experiences with hatred, including threats of violence and hate speech, his office said.

Trump's campaign on Monday released a video on Yom Hashoah, Israel's Holocaust remembrance day, that aimed to contrast the 2024 presidential candidates' responses on antisemitism.

The video shows images of Trump visiting Israel and speeches he has given pledging to stand with Jewish people and confront antisemitism, while showing footage of the protests on campuses and clips of Biden responding to protesters upset with his administration's support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

One of the clips shows Biden saying, “They have a point,” but does not include the next sentence in which Biden said, “We need to get a lot more care into Gaza.”

Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said in response that “President Biden stands against antisemitism and is committed to the safety of the Jewish community, and security of Israel — Donald Trump does not.”

