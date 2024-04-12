Applying To Harvard? Here's What You Need To Know About New Testing Requirement

Harvard University announced a shift in its admissions policy on Thursday, rejoining the ranks of elite institutions that require standardized testing for applicants. This decision comes after several years of a test-optional approach due to the pandemic.
Students applying to begin their studies at Harvard in fall 2025 will need to submit scores from either the SAT or ACT exams. The university acknowledged some "exceptional cases" where alternative test scores, like Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exams, may be accepted. This reversal comes sooner than previously announced, as Harvard had initially planned to maintain its test-optional policy through fall 2026.
Harvard's move reflects a broader trend among selective universities. Schools like Caltech, a prestigious engineering institute, also announced a return to testing requirements for fall 2025 applicants.
Proponents of standardized testing argue that scores offer valuable insights into a student's potential, particularly for those who may excel in their academic environments but not necessarily reflect that success in high school grades alone. A study by Opportunity Insights, cited by Harvard, suggests test scores can be a better predictor of college success, especially for talented students from low-income backgrounds who might otherwise be overlooked.
The decision to reinstate testing has sparked debate. While some see it as a return to fairness and merit-based admissions, others worry it could hinder efforts to create a diverse student body.
Following the Supreme Court's ruling against race-conscious admissions practices last year, concerns have grown about potential declines in diversity at institutions like Harvard. The university emphasized its commitment to financial aid and targeted outreach programs to attract students from underserved communities, alongside the return of testing.
Harvard's recent turmoil, including the resignation of its first Black president, Claudine Gay, may have impacted applicant numbers this year. While applications dropped slightly, the university still received a record number and maintains a highly competitive acceptance rate. The impact of the reinstated testing requirement on future applications remains to be seen.
Critics of standardized testing argue these exams perpetuate inequality, with wealthier students having access to expensive test prep resources. While recent studies suggest test scores can predict college success, the debate on their effectiveness in admissions continues.
Harvard acknowledged these concerns and stated that test scores will be just one factor considered alongside a holistic review of an applicant's background, achievements, and potential. The university also committed to regularly reassessing this new policy.
With Harvard rejoining the ranks of universities requiring standardized testing, the landscape of elite college admissions is in flux. Whether this shift will promote meritocracy or hinder diversity remains to be seen, but it's a move that will be closely watched by institutions and aspiring students alike.