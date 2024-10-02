US Vice Presidential Debate: What Was Discussed And Who Won

The US Vice Presidential debate on Tuesday night between Minnesota's Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Ohio's Republican Senator JD Vance was a crucial moment in the 2024 presidential campaign. This debate, which went on for more than 90 minutes took place against the backdrop of rising global tensions, particularly following Iran's missile attacks on Israel.
With the elections scheduled on November 5 fast approaching and no further debates anticipated, it was a crucial night that would shape the results.
Unlike the debates between the Presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the debate was more of a civil and relatively restrained conversation.
Here are the highlights of the US Vice Presidential debate:
Middle East and Foreign Policy
The debate opened with an urgent focus on the Middle East, where the ballistic missile attacks by Iran on Israel on Tuesday set the stage for a clash of foreign policy visions between Democratic and Republican candidates.
Walz promised for “steady leadership” under Kamala Harris and argued that effective governance is crucial during international crises. “What's fundamental here is that steady leadership is going to matter,” he said. He critiqued Trump's approach, claiming that “nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump” focuses on crowd sizes rather than substantive issues .
Vance, in contrast, advocated for a return to “peace through strength” if Trump regains office. He responded to Walz's criticism by highlighting the current unrest as occurring during Harris’s vice presidency, asking, “Who has been the vice president for the last three and a half years?” This exchange illustrated the candidates’ differing perspectives on US leadership in the world.
Focus on running mates
Both candidates directed much of their criticism toward their respective running mates rather than each other. Walz challenged Trump’s unfulfilled promise to build a border wall, stating, “Less than 2% of that wall got built, and Mexico didn't pay a dime.”
While Vance echoed Trump's sentiments, and claimed that Harris' policies contributed to a crisis at the southern border.
This strategy of speaking for their Presidential candidates reflected the reality that vice presidential candidates often act as surrogates for their running mates, allowing them to sidestep direct confrontation.
Immigration crisis and Springfield claim
The topic of immigration was a focal point during the debate, with both candidates acknowledging the crisis but placing blame on their opponents.
While Vance repeatedly referred to Harris as the “border czar,” a reference to her 2021 role in addressing the root causes of migration from Central America and claimed her policies have led to unchecked immigration and increased strain on local resources, Walz criticized Trump for obstructing a bipartisan border security bill earlier this year, asserting that the former president aimed to keep immigration as a campaign issue.
“We could come together and solve this if we didn’t let Donald Trump continue to make it an issue,” Walz said.
Highlighting the influx of migrants in cities like Ohio, he said, “You’ve got schools that are overwhelmed, you’ve got hospitals that are overwhelmed, you’ve got housing that is totally unaffordable.”
During the debate, Walz also picked on Vance’s claims about Haitian immigrants allegedly eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. “There are consequences for this,” Walz said. He highlighted that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, had sent state troopers to Springfield to ensure children’s safety following a series of bomb threats.
In response to this, Vance said, “The people I care most about in Springfield are the American citizens.”
Abortion and Healthcare
While discussing the healthcare issue in the US, the candidates also addressed reproductive rights of women which has been one of the major concerns.
Walz defended his record against false claims regarding late-term abortion. He shared poignant personal stories to underscore the stakes involved, stating, “In Minnesota, we restored Roe v. Wade. “We made sure that we put women in charge of their health care.”
Vance rebutted claims about a federal pregnancy monitoring agency, asserting that such measures were not on the table, while promoting pro-family policies that he argued would improve the Republican platform. He defended Trump’s claim during his debate with Harris about having “concepts” of a plan to replace Obamacare, a healthcare. Vance asserted that they would “of course” cover Americans with preexisting conditions, a key tenet of Obamacare.
Climate change
On the pressing issue of climate change with a focus on the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, both candidates framed their arguments within a domestic context.
Vance asserted that moving more manufacturing to the US as the country has the world's cleanest energy economy. This, according to him, would not only create jobs but also address climate issues, sidestepping Trump’s previous dismissal of global warming as a “hoax.”
Walz meanwhile countered by highlighting the Biden administration's investments in renewable energy and record levels of oil and natural gas production. “You can see us becoming an energy superpower in the future,” he said.
Walz presence at Tiananmen Square
In a moment of vulnerability, Walz addressed discrepancies in his claims about his travel to China, admitting he may have “misspoke.”
Media reports ahead of Tuesday’s debate raised questions about Walz’s claims regarding his travel to China, which he previously stated was “about 30 times.” The reports contradicted his statements, particularly regarding whether the Minnesota governor was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989.
A spokesperson for the Harris campaign said that it was “likely closer to 15” times.
During the debate, when directly asked about the reports, Walz filibustered by discussing his upbringing and political journey describing himself as a “knucklehead,” and admitted that he “misspoke” about his presence at Tiananmen Square.
Vance later referenced Walz’s claim in a question and said, “When you misspeak, you ought to be honest with the American people about that.”
January 6 insurrection
The most contentious moment of the debate unfolded when Walz confronted Vance regarding the January 6, 2021, insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election results.
Vance, however, tried to minimize the violence that erupted when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, stating, “On January 6, what happened? Joe Biden became president; Donald Trump left the White House.”
“January 6 was not Facebook ads,” Walz firmly stated, further criticizing Trump’s ongoing influence in undermining democratic processes.
Gun Violence in America
Walz and Vance discussed the urgent issue of gun violence in America, with a focus on the situation in schools. Both acknowledged the severity of the problem but despite their shared concerns, there was common ground on specific solutions.
Vance pertained the issue to border policy stating “Kamala Harris’ open border” was a contributing factor to gun violence. This claim was met with skepticism, as the complexity of the issue was clearly established. Walz attempted to redirect the focus, asserting, “Sometimes it just is the guns.”
As Vance stressed on increasing security measures, such as reinforcing doors and windows, Walz, while agreeing on the need for safety improvements, questioned “Do you want your schools hardened to look like a fort?”
Who won the 2024 Vice Presidential Debate?
Although there is no clear answer to the question, JD Vance seemed to be leading according to public responses. CBS YouGov poll on the viewers' response to the VP debate showed that 42% believed that Vance won the debate, while 41% considered Tim Walz as the winner. However, 17% thought it was a tie.