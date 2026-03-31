US-Israel War On Iran: Why the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait Crisis Could Trigger The Next Trade Shock, Explained

Around 40–50 per cent of the country’s crude imports do not pass through the Bab al-Mandab, as they are routed via the Strait of Hormuz. However, a portion of these supplies has been disrupted by Tehran’s blockade. The government has sought to cushion the impact by diversifying its sourcing base—from 27 to 41 suppliers—and by resuming crude purchases from Russia. These imports had earlier been halted under US pressure as part of negotiations for an interim tariff framework agreement.