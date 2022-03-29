Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US: Biden Proposes USD 1.8 Billion For Indo-Pacific Strategy, USD 400 Million More To Deal With China

According to the White House, the President has prioritized strategic competition with China and worked with allies and partners to resist coercion and deter aggression from Beijing and Moscow, and has ended America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan while removing all US troops.

US: Biden Proposes USD 1.8 Billion For Indo-Pacific Strategy, USD 400 Million More To Deal With China
US President Joe Biden AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 9:41 am

US President Joe Biden on Monday proposed USD 1.8 billion to support his Indo-Pacific Strategy along with another USD 400 million to counter the malign Chinese behaviour.

Both are part of the USD 773 billion annual defence budget of the US for the year 2023, which was submitted by the White House to the Congress as part of its annual budgetary proposals.

“In the Indo-Pacific, America is strengthening its role and expanding its cooperation with longtime allies and partners, including new diplomatic, defence and security, critical and emerging technology and supply chain, and climate and global health initiatives, while supporting stronger ties between our European and Indo Pacific allies,” Biden said.

Related stories

Biden Says Remark On Putin's Power Was All About 'Moral Outrage'

India Faces 'Very Significant Challenges', Especially From China: White House In Indo-Pacific Strategy

The President has prioritized strategic competition with China and worked with allies and partners to resist coercion and deter aggression from Beijing and Moscow, and has ended America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan while removing all US troops, the White House said.

The budget, the White House said, promotes integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and globally. To sustain and strengthen deterrence, the budget prioritizes China as the Department’s pacing challenge.

To support American leadership in defending democracy, freedom, and security worldwide, the Budget includes nearly USD 1.8 billion to support a free and open, connected, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific Region and the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and USD 400 million for the Chinese Malign Influence Fund.

In addition, the Budget provides USD 682 million for Ukraine, an increase of USD 219  million above the 2021 enacted level, to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience.

According to the White House, Department Of Defence’s 2023 Pacific Deterrence Initiative highlights some of the key investments the Department is making that are focused on strengthening deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Department is building the concepts, capabilities, and posture necessary to meet these challenges, working in concert with the interagency and US allies and partners to ensure US deterrence is integrated across domains, theaters, and the spectrum of conflict, it said.

Tags

International US President Joe Biden Indo-Pacific Strategy USD 1.8 Billion China US Defense Budget White House US Congress
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns

Principal Alleges Harassment Over Wearing Hijab In Maharashtra, Resigns