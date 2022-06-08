Ukraine Raising Money For Army, Rebuilding

Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says one of the ways money is being gathered is through the government fund-raising platform UNITED24, which in its first month brought in more than $50 million.

Russia-Ukraine War (Representational Image) AP

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:59 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his government is working to raise money to fund the army and rebuild cities and towns destroyed in the fighting.

He said in his nightly address Tuesday that work is already underway to restore electricity, gas, running water and phone service in places from which Russian forces have been pushed out. He says much also needs to be done to re-equip hospitals and remove landmines.

He says Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Tuesday joined former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko in becoming an ambassador for the fundraising platform.

He says Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Tuesday joined former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko in becoming an ambassador for the fundraising platform.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces have made no significant advances in the eastern Donbas region over the past day.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that “the absolutely heroic defense of the Donbas continues.”

Zelenskyy says the Russians clearly did not expect to meet so much resistance and are now trying to bring in additional troops and equipment. He says the same is true in the southern Kherson region, which Russian troops occupied early in the war.

Zelenskyy slso says that Ukraine plans to release a special “Book of Executioners” next week with confirmed information about war crimes committed by the Russian army.

He says those named will include not only those who carried out war crimes but their commanders.

