Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Ukraine: Evacuations Halted In Area Where Cease-Fire Was Announced

“The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area," said Ukraine's government. 

Ukraine: Evacuations Halted In Area Where Cease-Fire Was Announced
Representative photograph of Ukraine conflict AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 6:08 pm

The Ukrainian president's office has said civilian evacuations have halted in an area of the country where Russian defense officials had announced a cease-fire. 


Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said the evacuation effort was stopped because the city of Mariupol remained under fire on Saturday. 

Related stories

Ukraine: Journalists Ambushed, Shot By Russian Fighters

Russian Military To Observe Ceasefire In Two Areas Of Ukraine

PM Modi Calls For Return To Path Of Dialogue, Diplomacy On Ukraine Crisis


“The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area," he said. 


"Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a ceasefire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.” 


The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier in a statement it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and for the eastern city of Volnovakha. 


But a city official reported that shelling continued in his area on Saturday despite the deal, a sign of the fragility of efforts to stop fighting across the country.

Tags

International Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ceasefire Ceasefire Violation Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation