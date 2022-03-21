Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Ukraine Conflict: President Zelenskyy Denounces Russian Bombing Of School Sheltering 400 People

'We know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed', sais Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 7:31 am

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the Russian bombing of a school in Mariupol where civilians took refuge.

Speaking in a video address early Monday, Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at the art school in the besieged Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.

“They are under the rubble, and we don't know how many of them have survived,” he said. “But we know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed.” 

Zelenskyy, who spoke to members of the Israeli parliament via video link on Sunday, thanked Israel for its efforts to broker talks with Russia. He praised Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for trying to help “find a negotiation track with Russia ... so that we sooner or later start talking with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.” “It would be the right place to find peace if possible,” he added.

The Ukrainian president also said that he had a call Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a “true friend of Ukraine,” to discuss support for Ukraine during this week's summit of the Group of Seven and NATO.

Zelenskyy said 7,295 Ukrainians were evacuated from zones of combat on Sunday, including nearly 4,000 from Mariupol. He also hailed people in the southern city of Kherson for taking to the streets Sunday to protest the Russian occupation, showing “Ukrainian courage, armless against the occupiers.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy School Bombing Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Russia Mariupol NATO Ukrainian President
