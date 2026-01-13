Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

While the stated aim of the new tariffs announced is to further squeeze the Khamenei government, the impact will be felt most by Iran’s main trading partners. Earlier, India was burdened with a 25 per cent levy for purchasing Russian oil and was accused by Trump and senior cabinet officials of fuelling Russia’s war machine in Ukraine. New Delhi now faces another round of tariffs, this time linked to Iran’s crackdown on protesters. In effect, India is being asked to shoulder the costs of Trump’s foreign policy — first over Russia and now over Iran.