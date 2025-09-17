Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

- Timor-Leste’s parliament has scrapped a plan to buy 65 SUVs for MPs after mass protests.
- Demonstrations in the capital turned tense, with clashes and government vehicles set on fire.
- Lawmakers admitted the plan was not in the public interest, calling the reversal a victory for civic activism and accountability.
The parliament of Timor-Leste has withdrawn a controversial proposal to purchase 65 Toyota Prado SUVs, one for each member of parliament, following mass protests and strong public backlash.
The plan, criticized as a misuse of public resources in a nation still grappling with widespread poverty, led to large demonstrations in the capital. Students and citizens argued that luxury cars for legislators were unjustifiable when many communities face shortages in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.
Tensions escalated during the protests in Timor-Leste, with some demonstrators setting government vehicles on fire and clashing with police. The widespread anger eventually forced political parties to unanimously retract the plan.
Parliamentary leaders admitted that the proposal did not align with public interest and pledged to remove it from the national budget.
The reversal is seen as a victory for civic activism in Timor-Leste and a reminder of the growing demand for accountability and transparency in government spending.
International Echo
Around the same time, Nepal saw mass protests sparked by dissatisfaction with government decisions, corruption, and wealth disparities. What began with a ban on several social media platforms escalated into widespread demonstrations led largely by Gen Z youth.
Protesters set fire to government buildings, demanded political reform, and ultimately forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign. An interim government, led by former chief justice Sushila Karki, was formed, and elections are expected in early 2026.