'Delhi-Dili Connect': Prez Murmu To Visit Timor-Leste On August 10; MEA To Set Up Indian Embassy Soon

MEA Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar told reporters here Timor-Leste has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi.

President Of India Droupadi Murmu
President Of India Droupadi Murmu Photo: PTI
Ahead of the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said here on Friday that New Delhi will soon set up an embassy in Dili, which will make the Delhi-Dili connect stronger.

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a six-day visit of Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste beginning August 5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier announced.

She will visit the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste on August 10 at the invitation of President Jose Ramos-Horta.

"We have announced the opening of our mission in Timor-Leste, Prime Minister Modi had announced this in September last year. And, we are well on the way to setting up our embassy, and we will be setting it up very soon," Mazumdar said.

Timor-Leste, meanwhile, has also announced its intention to open its embassy in New Delhi, which "we have welcomed warmly," the MEA secretary said.

"So, this will be the 'Delhi-Dili' connect which will only get stronger after the two embassies are opened," he said.

Dili is the capital of Timor-Leste.

India has "strong, deep and historical connect" with Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste, Mazumdar said.

Warm and friendly India-New Zealand ties have seen an uptick in recent years and the president's visit will give it further impetus, the secretary said.

