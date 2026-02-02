From Schoolboy To Star: ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Visits Rinku Singh’s Former School

Students of Delhi Public School, Aligarh pose with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 trophy during its visit

1/2 Students perform during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy visit at Delhi Public School, Aligarh





2/2 Blaze & Tonk engage with the school members during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy's visit at the Delhi Public School, Aligarh





