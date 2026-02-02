From Schoolboy To Star: ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Visits Rinku Singh’s Former School
Recently the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup trophy's tour around India made a stop at current India player Rinku Singh's former school, Delhi Public School, Aligarh, where an event was organised that was attended by Rinku's parents, his close friend Waseem, the school Principal, MD of Pavna Jain, representatives from DPS sister schools, and college cricket team students. The entire event was part of a 'Class of 26' initiative carried forward by the ICC and DP World. The upcoming Men's T20 World Cup trophy is making rounds of the former educational institutes of current Indian cricket stalwarts to celebrate the formative years of players and honor the places that first nurtured their dreams of representing their country.
